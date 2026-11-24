Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) participants observe specialized equipment during a hands-on biosecurity and emergency response training session.

Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) participants engage in hands-on biosecurity training, demonstrating practical techniques for disease outbreak preparedness, response, and management.

How Global Outbreak Solutions strengthened animal health preparedness in 2026, as avian influenza and seasonal flu reinforce the need for One Health readiness.

- Gary Flory, Founder & CEO, Global Outbreak SolutionsHARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recent disease activity across the United States and beyond is a reminder of why practical preparedness matters. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate widely in wild birds and has driven the loss of more than 200 million birds in U.S. poultry since 2022, according to USDA APHIS, with detections rising again this fall as migratory birds move. The same H5N1 virus has spread in dairy cattle, which USDA has now confirmed in more than 20 states since early 2024, including recent detections across the western United States. Human infections remain rare and almost entirely limited to workers with direct exposure to infected animals, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assesses the risk to the general public as low. In Florida, meanwhile, health officials are reporting a rising seasonal influenza season led by an H1N1 strain of swine origin, a reminder that animal, human, and environmental health are deeply connected.The pattern is not limited to the United States. In mid-November, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) called for heightened vigilance as reported avian influenza outbreaks rose in both poultry and wild birds, noting that Northern Hemisphere outbreaks typically climb through the fall toward a late-winter peak and that infections in mammals, including cattle, mean vigilance must extend beyond birds. WOAH urged countries to strengthen surveillance, reinforce farm biosecurity, and review their preparedness and response plans.For Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS), these developments reinforce a principle the organization has built its work around: effective preparedness is established before an outbreak, through trained people, practical plans, suitable equipment, early detection, clear communication, and coordination across sectors."Outbreaks are not the moment to start preparing," said Gary Flory, Founder and CEO of Global Outbreak Solutions. "The capability that protects animal and public health is built in advance, with the people who will respond, the plans they will follow, and the tools they will need. That is where we focus every day."Those principles guided GOS's work throughout 2026. Over the year, the organization delivered One Health and animal mortality-management training in India, and led anthrax and transboundary animal disease training in East Africa that brought university and government-ministry participants together around prevention, early recognition, safe carcass management, and coordinated response. In South America, GOS conducted four highly pathogenic avian influenza preparedness workshops focused on humane poultry depopulation, carcass management, and field readiness. The organization also developed the GOS Poultry Depopulation Calculator, a planning tool that supports CO2 and foam depopulation methods, equipment needs, and operational readiness, and engaged poultry and swine professionals on preparedness, response, recovery, composting, and mortality management at the Poultry School workshop and the OVUM 2026 congress in Guatemala.Strengthening that capability further, GOS is adding two highly experienced specialists to its expert network.Dr. Darrel Styles, DVM, PhD, joins GOS after nearly two decades as a senior staff veterinarian with USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, where he helped build the U.S. National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank and led agency work on vaccines, diagnostics, and humane mass-depopulation technologies for high-consequence diseases including avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and African and classical swine fevers. A virologist by training, he was a technical lead in the U.S. response to the 2014-2015 HPAI outbreak and has advised on avian influenza control internationally."The tools and plans that make a real difference in an outbreak are the ones developed well before it starts," said Dr. Styles. "Global Outbreak Solutions is focused on exactly that kind of practical, field-ready preparedness, and I am glad to help strengthen it."Thomas M. (Tommy) Bass brings more than 20 years of work at the intersection of livestock production, food systems, and emergency preparedness. An associate extension specialist at Montana State University and a private consultant, he is a recognized subject matter expert in disaster composting and animal mortality management who is regularly deployed to support agricultural emergency responses across the United States. He also serves as an Emergency Support Function 11 (ESF-11) coach for agri-food emergency planning, helping state and local agencies strengthen the agriculture and natural resources components of their emergency operations plans. His work spans composting, livestock waste management, biosecurity planning, and food-system resilience."When an outbreak or disaster hits, communities that have already planned for mortality management and composting recover faster and protect their environment better," said Bass. "That preparation is some of the most practical, high-impact work we can do, and it is central to what GOS supports."As avian influenza, livestock infections, and seasonal flu continue to show how closely animal, human, and environmental health are linked, Global Outbreak Solutions enters 2027 focused on the same goal that shaped its work this year: helping governments, industry, and communities build the trained people, practical plans, and field-ready tools that make preparedness real before the next emergency arrives.To learn more about Global Outbreak Solutions and its international team of experts, visit .About Global Outbreak SolutionsGlobal Outbreak Solutions is an international animal health preparedness and biosecurity organization specializing in outbreak response, mortality management, One Health, emergency preparedness, and operational resilience. Through a global network of internationally recognized experts, Global Outbreak Solutions helps governments, industry, and organizations strengthen preparedness through practical, science-based solutions that improve resilience before emergencies occur.

Mike Grandi

Global Outbreak Solutions

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As Animal Health Threats Evolve, Practical Preparedness Remains the First Line of Defense News Provided By Global Outbreak Solutions November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Science



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