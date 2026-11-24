Porcelina Group

Porcelina Group Receiving Award

Porcelina, Mirage, and Elisabetta Canalis

Los Angeles luxury porcelain tile showroom welcomes Mirage from Italy for an exclusive celebration of Italian craftsmanship, design, and premium collections.

- Ali Maleki & Aliza ErshadiLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Porcelina Group, a premier destination, tile shop beverly hills, for luxury porcelain tile serving greater Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the surrounding communities, celebrated its new partnership with renowned Italian porcelain tile manufacturer Mirage during an exclusive showroom event held on November 5, 2026.The intimate evening welcomed approximately 40 guests, bringing together architects, interior designers, industry professionals, and representatives from Mirage's team in Italy to celebrate the collaboration and the introduction of Mirage's porcelain tile collections at Porcelina Group's Los Angeles showroom.The partnership marks an important milestone for Porcelina Group as it expands its portfolio of premium European surfaces. As a tile showroom in Los Angeles conveniently located near Beverly Hills, Porcelina Group continues to provide the Southern California design community with access to Italian craftsmanship, innovative materials, and contemporary architectural solutions.An Evening Dedicated to Italian Design and CraftsmanshipHeld at Porcelina Group's showroom on South Robertson Boulevard, the invitation-only celebration highlighted the shared passion for design, quality, and innovation that connects Porcelina Group and Mirage.Guests enjoyed an evening of wine, hors d'oeuvres, and conversation while exploring Mirage's latest porcelain tile collections, including designs recently presented at Cersaie, one of the world's leading international exhibitions for ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings.The presence of Mirage representatives who traveled from Italy provided guests with an opportunity to connect directly with the manufacturer, learn about its design philosophy, and discover the craftsmanship and technology behind its collections.Italian actress and television personality Elisabetta Canalis was also among the evening's guests, adding to the celebration of Italian design and culture. With approximately 40 attendees, the event created an intimate setting for meaningful conversations between designers, industry professionals, and the teams behind both brands.Bringing Premium Italian Porcelain Tile to Beverly Hills and Los AngelesThrough this new partnership, Porcelina Group will offer Mirage's Italian porcelain tile collections at its Los Angeles showroom, providing architects, interior designers, contractors, builders, and homeowners with additional options for residential and commercial projects. For clients seeking a tile shop near Beverly Hills, Porcelina Group offers a curated selection of premium porcelain surfaces alongside personalized guidance and an immersive showroom experience.Mirage is internationally recognized for combining Italian design heritage with advanced porcelain manufacturing technologies. Its collections offer a sophisticated range of textures, finishes, and aesthetics suited to contemporary interiors and architectural spaces.The addition of Mirage further enhances Porcelina Group's portfolio of premium European surfaces, reinforcing its commitment to introducing distinctive products that meet the evolving needs of the architecture and design communities in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.From statement flooring and elegant wall applications to large-scale architectural projects, the collaboration brings together Mirage's manufacturing expertise and Porcelina Group's personalized approach to material selection and client service.A Shared Commitment to Quality, Innovation, and DesignAt the heart of the partnership is a shared dedication to exceptional materials, thoughtful design, and long-term relationships with clients and industry professionals.Porcelina Group has established its showroom experience around helping visitors understand how premium porcelain surfaces translate into real-world applications. Through thoughtfully arranged displays and larger-format material presentations, clients can better appreciate the details, textures, and design possibilities that smaller samples may not fully capture.As a destination for those searching for a tile store Beverly Hills, CA, and neighboring Los Angeles communities, Porcelina Group provides access to internationally respected manufacturers and innovative European surface collections from its Robertson Boulevard location.The November 5 event represented more than the introduction of a new product line. It was a celebration of collaboration between Italian manufacturing excellence and the creative energy of the Los Angeles design community.Discover Mirage at Porcelina Group's Tile Shop Beverly Hills ShowroomMirage porcelain tile collections are now available through Porcelina Group's Los Angeles showroom at 136 S Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048, conveniently situated near Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.Architects, interior designers, builders, contractors, and homeowners are invited to visit the showroom to explore the collections, discover design possibilities, and consult with Porcelina Group's team about their upcoming projects.About Porcelina GroupPorcelina Group is a Los Angeles-based luxury porcelain tile and architectural surfaces showroom specializing in premium materials sourced from leading Italian and Spanish manufacturers. Serving Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and surrounding Southern California communities, Porcelina Group works with architects, interior designers, developers, contractors, and homeowners to bring sophisticated residential and commercial projects to life.Through its curated tile showrooms Los Angeles product selection, personalized service, and immersive showroom experience, Porcelina Group strives to redefine how clients discover, experience, and select premium porcelain surfaces.About MirageMirage is an Italian porcelain tile manufacturer known for its dedication to technological innovation, contemporary design, and manufacturing excellence. With collections that combine Italian craftsmanship and advanced ceramic technology, Mirage provides porcelain surface solutions for residential, commercial, and architectural applications worldwide.

Dana Smith

Porcelina Group

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Porcelina Group Celebrates New Partnership with Italian Tile Manufacturer Mirage at Exclusive Los Angeles Showroom Event News Provided By Website Growth November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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