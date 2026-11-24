Black Friday deals on Equator Appliances

From all-in-one washer-dryers to stackable laundry sets, the annual sale brings special pricing to practical home solutions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday is traditionally about finding a better price. This year, Equator Advanced Appliances is encouraging consumers to think about something equally valuable: making better use of the space in their homes.

The Houston-based appliance company has launched its Black Friday 2026 Sale, featuring special pricing on a selection of laundry and household appliances. With selected products marked 10% off, the event highlights all-in-one washer-dryers, stackable laundry sets, compact washers and dryers, alongside appliances for kitchens and other living spaces.

The deals are now available through Equator's official online store at .

One Home. Different Spaces. Smarter Laundry Choices.

Laundry needs vary considerably from one household to another. An apartment may have room for only one machine, while a growing family may prefer separate washing and drying appliances. Vacation homes, recreational vehicles and compact residences can present entirely different installation challenges.

Equator's Black Friday selection brings attention to three practical laundry configurations:

All-in-One Washer-Dryers: Combining washing and drying functions in a single appliance, these machines offer an alternative to traditional two-machine installations. Select models feature convertible vented and ventless drying options for greater installation flexibility.

Stackable Washer and Dryer Sets: Designed to use vertical space efficiently, these configurations allow households to retain separate washing and drying machines while reducing the floor space required. Selected sets also offer convenient electrical configurations, including options designed for standard 110V connections.

Compact Washers and Dryers: Space-conscious individual appliances provide additional choices for apartments, smaller laundry areas, vacation properties and other homes where a conventional laundry setup may not be practical.

Black Friday Comes Once a Year. The Right Laundry Setup Works Every Day.

"Black Friday comes once a year, but laundry has to work every day," said Nick Matthews, Marketing Manager at Equator Advanced Appliances. "For us, a meaningful deal is about more than a lower price. It's an opportunity to help customers find an appliance that genuinely fits their home, their routine and their lifestyle. Whether it's one machine doing two jobs or a stackable set making better use of limited space, the right choice can make everyday living more convenient long after Black Friday is over."

Savings Beyond the Laundry Room

While laundry takes center stage, Equator's Black Friday event also includes featured products across other household categories.

Customers can explore refrigerators and freezers, dishwashers, cooking ranges and cooktops, wine refrigerators, specialty refrigeration and other appliances designed for different household needs.

The broader selection gives customers opportunities to consider multiple appliance upgrades during the annual holiday shopping period, rather than focusing on a single room.

Black Friday Offers Are Live

Equator's Black Friday collection is currently available online, with participating products and their advertised prices displayed on the company's website.

Consumers can browse the available selection, compare appliance features and review current offers at:

Sale prices, product availability and eligibility vary by item and are subject to change.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances develops innovative home appliances with an emphasis on efficient design, advanced technology and versatile installation options. Its product portfolio includes washer-dryer combinations, stackable laundry systems, refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking appliances and specialty solutions for residential, compact and alternative living spaces.

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Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

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Equator Advanced Appliances Launches Black Friday 2026 Deals on Space-Saving Laundry News Provided By Equator Advanced Appliances November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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