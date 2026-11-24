More solo travelers are heading out to explore the world. Photo by Shutter Stock.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heading into 2027, solo travel is booming.“In a major shift, it's evolved from just a niche travel product to a much more robust, mainstream travel choice,” says Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc., Albuquerque, NM, one of the largest independent luxury travel agencies in the United States.

“As our luxury agency enters the third year of our Solo Travel Initiative, we're seeing more solo travel inquiries and bookings from our luxury clients,” he stresses.“Demand from North American solo travelers is strong, and frankly, unprecedented, compared with past decades,” stresses Pavlus.

Marketplace Shifts

Increasingly, Pavlus' personal travel planners are receiving more solo travel requests from women of all ages.“We're also seeing both men and women planning to vacation with a few friends or relatives but, at the same time, everyone in the small group desires solo accommodations,” he explains.

Another recent development is that more solo travelers seek a cultural, nature-focused, or themed vacation to dovetail with their personal interests.“They often desire to meet fellow travelers who share a passion for cooking, hiking, Formula One racing, or whatever other favorite interest or activity they love,” Pavlus notes.

But whether a traveler heads out for a solo Antarctica eco-adventure, a retired female guest opts for a luxurious escorted African safari, or friends travel together but stay in separate solo accommodations, the goal is this:“They desire a vacation that delivers 'meaningful experiences,” he stresses.

Luxury travel has evolved beyond such material activities as traveling in a chauffeur-driven luxury car or shopping for designer clothing.“Now, it includes much more,” Pavlus says.“Solo travelers strongly desire to connect with local cultures and interact with people in the destinations they visit.”

Launched in 2025, Pavlus' Solo Travel Initiative provides helpful tools and services to assist luxury travelers who desire to travel solo on their next vacation or luxury getaway.

Solo Specialists: While Pavlus' personal travel planners, guest services staffers, and air concierge team members serve a broad mix of guests, they all receive training as solo travel specialists. So, they'll chat with solo clients about any solo events or guest meet-ups planned by the luxury cruise line or tour operator. And they strive to provide solo travelers with the best pricing, good service, and added-value amenities or perks, all without any service fees.

Solo Travel Newsletter: Pavlus also offers a deal-packed Solo Travel Newsletter, highlighting the latest and greatest solo travel discounts and offers. During the past year, the number of people signing up to receive these free newsletters has risen more than 20 percent. Sign up at this Pavlus website page.

Solo Travel Website Page: Pavlus' website has a dedicated Solo Travel Page with the latest solo cruise deals. Recently, that included reduced solo supplements on select Viking ocean voyages, and zero solo supplements on select Explora Journeys voyages.“Those supplier savings were paired with our Pavlus' Exclusive Savings that customers just won't find anywhere else,” says Pavlus.

Virtual-Event Webinars about Cruises or Tours: Pavlus hosts complimentary, fact-finding, virtual-event webinars presented by top luxury travel suppliers. Customers tell Pavlus what they'd like to learn about, and supplier representatives (from Tauck, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea, and other top tour & cruise brands), talk about what's new, different, or unique about their vacations, and also address solo options. Coming in 2027, Pavlus also plans a multi-brand, virtual-event Solo Travel webinar.

Contact Pavlus at 800-528-9300 (U.S. & Canada), 08000288558 (U.K.), or .

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.: Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies and the Number 1 Tauck seller worldwide. It's led by Founder and CEO Craig Pavlus, travel industry veteran and Travel Weekly Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Representing Viking, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Tauck, and 90-plus other luxury cruise and tour partners, Pavlus is known for high-quality service and no service fees. Contact 800-528-9300 (U.S. & Canada), 08000288558 (U.K.), or .

Susan J. Young

Pavlus Travel & Cruise

+1 954-774-1747

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Pavlus Travel & Cruise Provides Solo Travel Update News Provided By Pavlus Travel & Cruises November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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