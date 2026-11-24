Rhea

New AI agent gives home buyers a conversational way to research properties and agents and brokers a new channel to connect with them - no installation required

- Dr Umesh Harigopal

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PropMix, a provider of AI-based solutions to the housing and mortgage industry, today announced the launch of Rhea, a HomeBuyer Engagement AI Agent powered by PropMix MCP services. Rhea helps home buyers research properties in any market, answers questions about property values and market trends, and guides them through the home buying process.

Rhea is fully accessible from desktop and mobile devices and accepts voice input, so buyers can ask questions in whatever way is most convenient for them.

A New Channel for Agents and Brokers

Rhea gives real estate agents and brokers a completely new way to communicate with home buyers. By offering buyers an always-available, conversational resource for their questions, agents and brokers can engage prospective clients earlier and more often throughout the home buying journey.

Rhea is available now for agents and brokers with zero installation. Agents and brokers simply sign up and can begin offering Rhea to their home buyers in minutes.

"Rhea will continue to evolve into a comprehensive assistant for the homebuyer, and for the homeowner long after the transaction is complete," said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. "Throughout that journey, Rhea retains the brand and the uniqueness of the real estate agent or broker on whose behalf it presents itself, so every interaction strengthens that professional's relationship with their client."

Built on a Decade of AI and ML Innovation

Rhea is built on PropMix's mature AI and machine learning foundation, which reflects numerous innovations developed over the past ten years. These include:

- Computer vision models

- Natural language understanding

- Generative AI models

- Automated Valuation Models (AVMs)

- Rental AVMs

- Geospatial Insights

Since its founding in 2015, PropMix has delivered AI-based solutions to the housing and mortgage industry.

Expanding the PropMix AI Agent Portfolio

Rhea joins the Profet Appraisal Assistant, PropMix's AI agent that helps appraisers complete valuations more easily. PropMix will soon release an update to the Profet Appraisal Assistant that leverages the full extent of its new MCP services.

To see Rhea in action at one of the numerous Prospektr customers, visit: rubyporch/chat. To sign up and get Rhea working for you, visit

About PropMix

PropMix is an AI technology company transforming the real estate and mortgage industries through next-generation valuation intelligence. With a suite of platforms, including Profet for automated valuation modeling and analytics, PropMix delivers data-driven, AI-powered solutions that empower professionals across real estate, lending, and appraisal to make faster, smarter, and more accurate decisions. By combining massive property data, advanced machine learning, and generative AI agents, PropMix is setting a new standard for how real estate valuation is performed in the digital age.



Mark Robinson

PropMix LLC

+1 6469748656

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PropMix Launches Rhea, a HomeBuyer Engagement AI Agent Powered by PropMix MCP Services News Provided By Innovation Incubator Inc November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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