Sola Salons Crossroads on Oak Street in Kansas City, MO

Expanded Crossroads beauty hub welcomes award-winning coffee roaster Jacob Kingsley and new independent studio owners with an Open House on Sunday, Dec 6th.

- Kelli CreamerKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sola Salon Studios is expanding its presence in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District with a 3,000-square-foot addition. The expansion introduces 12 additional private studios for independent beauty and wellness professionals as well as dedicated space for Flowstate Coffee, an independent Coffee Shop operated by award-winning roaster Jacob Kingsley.To celebrate the expansion, Sola Kansas City is hosting a community Open House on Sunday, December 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sola Crossroads (441 E 19th Street). As new studio owners move in and Flowstate gears up for its opening, neighbors, clients, and local professionals are invited to tour the newly built studios and preview the new space."We've been part of Kansas City since 2006, and our focus has always been giving our 300-plus beauty and wellness professionals the best possible place to run their own businesses," Kelli Creamer of Sola Salon Studios Kansas City says. "Expanding our Crossroads location takes that a step further. Having Jacob bring Flowstate Coffee into the building adds a fun, funky vibe that our studio owners and their clients will love.”Only three of the 12 new Crossroads studios remain available for lease. Independent hairstylists, estheticians, and wellness professionals interested in securing one of the final spaces can schedule a private tour by contacting Suzzy Salazar at (816) 806-1904 or visiting .Open House Details.Date: Sunday, December 6.Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m..Location: Sola Salon Studios Crossroads, 441 E 19th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.Leasing Inquiries: Suzzy Salazar, (816) 806-1904About Sola Salon Studios Kansas CitySola Salon Studios provides independent beauty and wellness professionals across the Kansas City metro area with move-in-ready, private boutique studios to own and operate their businesses. Learn more at .

Peter McNeal

Style Kansas City, LLC

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Sola Salons Kansas City Expands its Crossroads Location, Adding 12 New Beauty & Wellness Studios and Flowstate Coffee News Provided By Style Kansas City, LLC November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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