MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday assured thousands of outsourced employees that none of them would be removed from service and the existing appointment system would continue.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by various employee organisations at his official residence in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav dismissed reports about the proposed removal of outsourced workers as misleading and said the state government was committed to their welfare.

"The reports being circulated about removing outsourced employees are misleading. No outsourced employee will be removed, and the existing arrangement for their appointment will continue," he said.

The assurance is expected to ease concerns among outsourced personnel working in various government departments and institutions over their job security.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said employees played a crucial role in implementing government policies and ensuring that welfare schemes reached beneficiaries.

Their dignity and the financial security of their families were among the government's priorities, he added.

"A government's strength and identity are reflected in the well-being of its employees. Only when employees have smiles on their faces will the state progress," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted several decisions taken to address long-pending demands of regular government employees, including scrapping the two-child restriction for government service and granting conditional exemption from the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) requirement for promotion to posts equivalent to Assistant Grade-III.

He said that recruitment against vacant posts would continue and more than one lakh officers and employees across various departments had received promotion benefits.

The state government had also revised around 26 types of allowances and was ensuring timely payment of salaries and allowances, he added.

Chief Minister Yadav said compassionate appointment cases involving families of deceased government employees were being resolved expeditiously.

The School Education Department alone had provided more than 1,000 such appointments.

He also said the state government had ended the practice of seeking consent from Chhattisgarh for granting dearness allowance benefits to retired employees.

Representatives of around 40 employee organisations, led by Madhya Pradesh State Employees Welfare Commission Chairman Ramesh Sharma, felicitated the Chief Minister and thanked him for various decisions concerning employee welfare.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Gurjar said the state government had addressed several long-pending demands of employees.

Representatives of various government employees', teachers' and contractual workers' organisations attended the programme.