MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Madinat Jumeirah welcomes the New Year with a selection of dining experiences across Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam and Jumeirah Al Naseem. From grand gala dinners to relaxed beachfront celebrations, guests can enjoy specially curated menus, live entertainment and midnight fireworks across the resort. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Arboretum – The Grand Al Qasr New Year's Eve Gala

Welcome the New Year in grand style with a lavish international festive buffet featuring live cooking stations, complemented by free-flowing beverages, a live five-piece band and captivating performances, before dazzling fireworks illuminate the midnight sky.

Date and Time: 31 December 2026 | 20:00 to 01:00

Location: Arboretum, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Price: AED 5,500 per adult | AED 2,750 per child (aged 4 to 11 years)

Age Policy: All ages welcome

CTA: Visit link

Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Shimmers – New Year's Eve

Celebrate the final night of the year on the shores of Shimmers with a vibrant Greek-Mediterranean dining experience, complete with free-flowing beverages, cocktails and bubbly. Live music and energetic percussion set the tone for the evening, leading up to spectacular midnight fireworks before the celebrations continue at a dedicated after-party.

Date and Time: 31 December 2026 | 19:00 to 00:30, followed by an after-party until 02:00Location: Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al SalamPrice: AED 6,500 per personAge Policy: Children aged 8 years and above are welcome for dinner; after-party exclusively for guests aged 12 years and above.CTA: Visit link

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Summersalt – New Year's Eve

Welcome 2027 with a beachfront celebration at Summersalt, where a five-course sharing menu and free-flowing beverages set the scene for an evening under the stars. Live music and interactive performers bring the celebration to life, culminating in spectacular midnight fireworks before the festivities continue at a dedicated after-party.

Date and Time: 31 December 2026 | Dinner from 20:00 to 00:30, followed by an after-party from 00:30 to 02:00Location: Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al NaseemPrice: AED 7,500 per personAge Policy: 12 years old and above.CTA: Visit link

Rockfish – New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve with a five-course festive menu at Rockfish, accompanied by live music and interactive performers throughout the evening. Enjoy spectacular midnight fireworks, with a dedicated space available for younger guests.

Date and Time: 31 December 2026 | 20:00 to 00:30Location: Rockfish, Jumeirah Al NaseemPrice: AED 6,500 per adult | AED 3,250 per childAge Policy: 8 years old and above.CTA: Visit link

The Palmery – New Year's Eve

Welcome the New Year with an Arabian-inspired celebration featuring family-style dining alongside an international buffet and live cooking stations. The evening comes to life with live music, a DJ and performers, with a dedicated space for younger guests.

Date and Time: 31 December 2026 | 20:00 to 00:30Location: The Palmery, Jumeirah Al NaseemPrice: AED 5,500 per adult | AED 2,750 per childAge Policy: All ages welcomeCTA: Visit link