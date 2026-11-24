Karnataka Secures Pixxel Satellite Facility With 350 Crore Investment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil welcomed Bengaluru-based space technology company Pixxel's decision to establish its next satellite manufacturing facility in Karnataka, with a proposed investment of ₹350 crore.“We are delighted that Pixxel has chosen Karnataka for its next phase of expansion. The company's decision reaffirms Bengaluru's position as a leading hub for aerospace, space technology and advanced manufacturing. The State Government is committed to extending all necessary support to ensure the timely implementation of this project,” said Patil.

The Minister highlighted that the Government of Karnataka has been actively engaging with Pixxel over the past several months to understand its expansion plans and facilitate its investment in the state. Through sustained discussions and proactive coordination, the Government has worked closely with the company to address its requirements and ensure a smooth investment process. Highlighting the Government's proactive approach, Patil stated that Pixxel's application for six acres of land, involving a proposed investment of ₹350 crore, was received on November 3, 2026. Within two weeks, the proposal was placed before the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee and approved, demonstrating Karnataka's commitment to facilitating investments through swift and efficient decision-making.“Karnataka has built a strong ecosystem of skilled talent, research institutions, technology companies and advanced manufacturing capabilities. We will continue to proactively engage with Pixxel and other emerging space technology companies, facilitate their growth and provide the necessary support to strengthen Karnataka's position as a leading aerospace and space technology hub,” Patil added. The Minister reiterated that the Government remains committed to attracting investments in emerging technologies, enabling ease of doing business and creating a supportive environment for innovation-led manufacturing in the state. (ANI)