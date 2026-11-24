NSA Ajit Doval Meets Maldives Defence Minister at 8th Colombo Security Conclave

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Maldives Minister of Defence and National Service Hassan Rasheed on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Council of National Security Advisers meeting and discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries. The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between India and the Maldives, with both sides exchanging views on matters of mutual interest and exploring ways to further deepen bilateral defence ties.

Sharing details of the meeting, the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a post on X, "H.E. Ajit Doval, NSA of India, met H.E. Hassan Rasheed, Minister of Defence and National Service, Maldives, on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave NSA meeting and discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries." The Maldives Ministry of Defence and National Service, in a post on X, also highlighted the commitment of both countries to strengthening their longstanding partnership. "The Minister of Defence and National Service, Hon. Hassan Rasheed, received a courtesy call from H.E. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirm the commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership and defence cooperation between the Maldives and India," the ministry post said.

The 8th Colombo Security Conclave Council of National Security Advisers meeting is being held in the Maldives from November 24 to 26, bringing together participating countries to discuss regional security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. The latest engagement follows the 9th Deputy National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, which was hosted virtually by India in September. Participants included Bangladesh, the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Seychelles. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), member states reviewed decisions taken during the 7th National Security Adviser-level meeting of the CSC, held in New Delhi on November 20, 2025, along with the Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities for 2025-2026. The member states also noted progress in organising training and capacity-building programmes across the five pillars of cooperation. During the meeting, participating countries reiterated their resolve to strengthen cooperation on key security matters in the Indian Ocean Region and continue their partnership in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.