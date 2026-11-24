VCK Chief Commends Madurai Admin for Lighting Temple Deepam Tradition

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 24 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday commended the Madurai district administration and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department for ensuring the lighting of the grand lamp above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills, which he said was a customary practice. In a series of posts on social media platform X, the VCK chief stated that administrative resolve was vital in preserving communal harmony and traditional practices in the region.

"Our heartfelt congratulations to the Madurai District Collector and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials for lighting the grand lamp at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchimahali Amman Temple, as is customary," Thirumavalavan wrote on X. The VCK founder claimed that the move successfully protected social harmony against ideological challenges.

"Our heartfelt congratulations also to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Honorable @actorvijay, for thwarting the Sangh Parivar's conspiracy and safeguarding social harmony in Tamil Nadu," he said in his post. Emphasising the political challenges involved in the decision, Thirumavalavan added, "Only those who understand the strength of the Sangh Parivar's 'network politics' can appreciate the challenges that had to be overcome to achieve this. Whatever challenges the government may face, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi extends its heartfelt congratulations to the TVK government for acting with resolve to protect Tamil traditions and social harmony."

The Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon stone pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills after the lighting of Maha Deepam. Police deployment was seen around the Deepathoon stone pillar ahead of the scheduled lamp-lighting ceremony. An electric light was also seen near the Deepathoon stone pillar, where the ceremonial lamp was to be lit in accordance with the court's interim order. Earlier in the day, members of various 'Hindu' organisations were stopped by Madurai city police after gathering in large numbers outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)