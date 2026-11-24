In an unusual public-health initiative, doctors and health workers have been stationed outside liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district to examine people arriving to purchase alcohol. The initiative is being carried out in Bina and nearby towns, where medical teams are conducting basic health screenings, collecting blood samples and advising people about the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption. The initiative aims to reach habitual drinkers directly and encourage them to pay attention to their health.

Blood Samples Collected for Liver and Kidney Tests

As part of the drive, health teams are examining people outside liquor outlets and collecting blood samples for liver and kidney assessments. Medical workers are also educating visitors about the potential consequences of prolonged and heavy alcohol consumption. The initiative follows earlier alcohol-related deaths reported in the region, highlighting concerns about the impact of excessive drinking on public health. By bringing medical screening closer to liquor shops, authorities hope to identify people who may require medical attention and encourage them to seek appropriate treatment.

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Liquor Shop Operators Given Health-Related Advice

The initiative also involves liquor shop operators, who have reportedly been advised against selling alcohol to customers who appear seriously unwell or heavily intoxicated. The broader objective is to raise awareness, identify habitual drinkers and promote healthier choices through direct intervention. Rather than limiting health awareness campaigns to hospitals and medical facilities, the programme attempts to reach people at locations where alcohol consumption is closely linked to their daily routines. The unusual approach has drawn attention for bringing healthcare workers directly to liquor outlets and using the opportunity to encourage people to seek help before alcohol-related health problems become more serious.