

Kohl's reported third-quarter total revenue of $3.64 billion, up 1.8% year over year, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.43 billion, according to Fiscal.

Comparable sales increased 1.2%, returning to growth, while gross margin expanded 145 basis points to 41.0%. The company also raised its FY26 outlook, expecting net sales and comparable sales to range from flat to up 0.5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50.

Kohl's (KSS) shares rallied on Tuesday after the department-store retailer returned to comparable sales growth and raised its fiscal 2026 financial outlook, while reporting higher third-quarter net sales.

"In the third quarter, we returned to top-line growth with a positive 1.2% comparable sales performance," CEO Michael Bender said. He added that the company's financial discipline gives it "the financial flexibility and confidence to continue investing in the business and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value."

KSS shares traded 14% higher at the time of writing.

Kohl's Returns To Comparable Sales Growth

Kohl's reported third-quarter (Q3) total revenue of $3.64 billion, up 1.8% year over year, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.43 billion, according to Fiscal. Comparable sales increased 1.2%.

Gross margin rose 145 basis points year over year to 41.0%. Operating income increased to $217 million from $73 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted operating income reached $156 million, compared with $77 million a year earlier.

The retailer reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.76, compared with $0.10 in the prior-year quarter. GAAP diluted EPS was $2.15, up from $0.07 a year earlier.

However, the results included a $137 million tax benefit, equivalent to $1.16 per diluted share, a $61 million gain from the sale of two properties, and a $45 million benefit from tariff refunds.

Kohl's Raises Full-Year Outlook

Kohl's raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales and comparable sales to range from flat to up 0.5%. It forecast GAAP diluted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 for the full year. The updated EPS outlook includes expected benefits of $1.17 per share from the tax benefit, $1.03 from tariff refunds and $0.40 from the real estate gain.

For the fourth quarter, Kohl's expects net sales and comparable sales to range from flat to up 2%. It forecast diluted EPS of $0.95 to $1.15, including an estimated $0.10 per share benefit from tariff refunds.

Retail Turns 'Bullish'

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours. KSS was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

KSS shares traded approximately 3.9% higher year-to-date.

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