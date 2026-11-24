Varanasi Lights Up for Dev Deepawali Festival with Patriotic Spirit

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The world-famous Dev Deepawali festival was celebrated with religious fervour and patriotic spirit at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday. The grand celebrations featured a spectacular Ganga Aarti performed by 21 priests and 42 young girls, while 51,000 earthen lamps illuminated Dashashwamedh Ghat and neighbouring ghats. The event, organised by Ganga Seva Nidhi, witnessed the participation of lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad. A 20-foot-tall replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti emerged as one of the major attractions, paying tribute to the country's fallen soldiers. As part of its campaign, 'Ek Sankalp Ganga Kinare', the organisation urged devotees to take a pledge to keep the Ganga clean and pollution-free. The initiative also highlighted the importance of environmental protection and water conservation. A special tribute was paid to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. The Amar Jawan Jyoti replica witnessed floral tributes by senior officials of the armed forces and security agencies. Personnel of the 39 Gorkha Training Centre also presented the Last Post and Guard of Honour, accompanied by their band. The families of four martyred personnel were honoured with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman. They included Railway Protection Force personnel Constable Utaur Rahman Khan and Constable Kolahal Yadav, along with CRPF personnel Shashi Kant Singh and Ramvilas Singh Yadav. Each family was presented with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as a mark of respect and support. In a significant initiative announced this year, Ganga Seva Nidhi also took responsibility for bearing the educational expenses of the children of soldiers honoured with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman, from Class 6 to Class 12, up to the completion of their higher secondary education. The celebrations began with devotional and patriotic musical performances by Dr Revati Sakalkar and her accompanying tabla artist. Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota, along with Devendra Kumar Bharti, Himanshu Tiwari and Amarjeet Singh, also presented musical tributes on the banks of the Ganga. The Ganga Aarti began with Vedic rituals performed by 21 priests. A conch-blowing performance lasting 4 minutes and 21 seconds by Ram Janam Yogi added to the spiritual atmosphere. Forty-two girls from Durga Charan Inter College participated in the grand Aarti, representing Riddhi and Siddhi. Ten volunteers from the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal also participated in the ceremony. The entire stretch of the ghats and nearby buildings was illuminated with 51,000 earthen lamps. Special arrangements were made to ensure the safety and convenience of the large gathering. Thirty CCTV cameras were installed, while 150 volunteers from Ganga Seva Nidhi and 100 volunteers from Bharat Sevashram Sangh were deployed. Medical teams, ambulances and a water ambulance provided by the 11th Battalion of the NDRF were also stationed for emergencies. The event was attended by Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lucknow, who was the chief guest. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh presided over the programme. Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and BSF Director General Praveen Kumar were among the distinguished guests. Saints from Bharat Sevashram Sangh, including Swami Punyanand Ji Maharaj, Swami Brahmanand Ji Maharaj and Swami Mahatmanand Ji Maharaj, also attended the celebrations. Ganga Seva Nidhi president Sushant Mishra welcomed the guests and devotees and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organisation of the festival. (ANI)