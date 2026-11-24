Arjun Sampath Slams TN Government Over Karthigai Deepam Controversy

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Hindu Makkal Katchi founding president Arjun Sampath on Tuesday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the Karthigai Deepam controversy, alleging that it was unwilling to implement the latest Madras High Court's order allowing devotees of Lord Murugan to light lamps at the Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Sampath alleged that the government was acting under pressure from political parties opposing the ritual and claimed that leaders and workers of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, RSS and BJP had been arrested across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sampath said, "Today is Karthika Deepam, which has existed since ancient times and is a major festival in Tamil Nadu. Today, the High Court issued an order allowing devotees of Lord Murugan to light lamps on the 'Deepa Thoon'. But the TVK government is unwilling to implement the court's order. They seek to appease Muslim fundamentalists, as well as members of the DMK, Congress, and Communist parties—many of whom are atheists—who are opposing this. Due to this opposition, the Joseph Vijay government has arrested leaders and workers of the Hindu People's Party, the RSS, and the BJP across Tamil Nadu.”

Claiming that he too had been detained by the Coimbatore police and placed under house arrest, the Hindu Makkal Katchi leader condemned the action and demanded the release of those arrested in connection with the Deepa Thoon issue. Urging Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to intervene, Sampath said,“I, too, have been arrested by the Coimbatore police and placed under house arrest. We strongly condemn the TVK government for this, as they have stripped us of our right to worship. I urge the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to release all the devotees of Lord Murugan and the Hindu leaders who have been arrested."

The Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar and police personnel were deployed near the pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm. As this happened, Advocate RM Arun Swaminathan, representing petitioner Rama Ravikumar, announced plans to request that contempt proceedings be initiated against the administration after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit on the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram Hills despite the apex court's interim order, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of harbouring bias against Hindus. The petitioner intends to move to the Supreme Court for the same.

"We tried our level best. We had filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the Sec 163 order. However, the Tamil Nadu government has a view against Hindus, especially since they are not wishing to light the Deepam at the hilltop. It was pre-planned. Their intention is now revealed. Their complete agenda is also revealed," Swaminathan told ANI. Earlier, Nagendran and his supporters were stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. Several prominent BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple, according to the account provided.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)