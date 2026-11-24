

HPE booked $5.7 billion in AI orders in the fourth quarter, and its AI backlog reached a record $10.5 billion.

Piper Sandler said sales will be weighted toward the second half due to Helios and Oracle-related shipment timing. Susquehanna said softer price pass-through and a higher AI shipment mix were pressuring Cloud and AI margins.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) stock plunged over 14% on Tuesday and was on track for its biggest single-day loss in over 18 months, as concerns about supply shortages and margin pressure overshadowed strong fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings and raised guidance.

HPE reported Q4 revenue of $14.5 billion, up 50% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged 131% to $1.43. Quarterly orders increased 88%, reflecting strong demand across its portfolio.

CEO Warns Of Component Shortages Through 2028

During the earnings call, CEO Antonio Neri warned that supply constraints could persist for nearly two more years.

“In fact, we continue to operate in a significantly supply-constrained environment. We expect supply of memory, NAND, and many other critical components to remain constrained to at least the second half of calendar 2028,” Neri said.

He added that HPE had factored demand, orders, backlog, and supply availability into its fiscal 2027 guidance. The company recorded $5.7 billion in AI orders during Q4, while its AI backlog reached a record $10.5 billion.

Analysts Cut Targets As Margins Come Under Pressure

Several analysts flagged concerns about profitability, particularly in HPE's Cloud and AI business. Piper Sandler said HPE reported a decent quarter and materially raised its fiscal 2027 guidance from the initial outlook, according to the note cited by TheFly.

However, the firm noted that sales are expected to be weighted toward the second half due to Helios and Oracle-related shipment timing, while guidance implies a second-half slowdown and margin compression throughout the year.

The firm was encouraged by strong order growth, management's confidence in unit growth and the potential for Networking to accelerate through the year, but expressed concerns about the moderating Cloud and AI business and margin compression.

Susquehanna described the guidance as mixed, with revenue upside partly offset by a weaker margin profile, per TheFly. The firm said softer price pass-through and a higher AI shipment mix were pressuring Cloud and AI margins.

Wells Fargo also viewed the fourth quarter as mixed despite results and fiscal 2027 guidance exceeding Wall Street expectations. It expects greater focus on gross margin dynamics, HPE's increasing priority on unit growth and the second-half-weighted AI mix.