MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 24 (IANS) Atletico Madrid will look to get their UEFA Champions League campaign back on track when they host Norwegian side Viking FK in a crucial league-phase encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Both teams have collected four points from their opening four matches and will be eager to secure a victory to improve their standings in the competition. However, the stakes are particularly high for Atletico, who need maximum points to strengthen their chances of finishing among the top eight and securing automatic qualification for the knockout stages, reports Xinhua.

Diego Simeone's side suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich before the international break, leaving them with little room for further mistakes in the remaining league-phase fixtures. Playing in front of their home supporters, Atletico will be determined to produce a strong response and return to winning ways in Europe.

The Spanish side, however, heads into the fixture on the back of an encouraging domestic result. Atletico registered a convincing 3-0 away victory against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, maintaining their third position in the league standings.

The match was also a landmark occasion for Simeone, who recorded his 345th league victory as Atletico coach, moving past the club record of 344 wins previously held by Luis Aragonés.

Atletico will nevertheless have to deal with some injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's encounter. Forward Ademola Lookman is unavailable with a knee injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the year. Defender Marc Pubill is also doubtful due to an ankle problem, while centre-back Cristian Romero faces a late fitness assessment after missing the Getafe fixture with a muscular issue.

Julian Alvarez is expected to lead Atletico's attack as Simeone looks to make the most of the home advantage. However, the Argentine coach could make changes to his starting lineup considering the short turnaround between Sunday's league fixture and the European assignment.

Spain international Alex Baena is likely to retain his place in the side after producing encouraging performances this season. The midfielder has contributed six goals and four assists across all competitions, making him an important attacking option for Simeone's team.

Viking FK, meanwhile, will travel to Madrid looking to build on their previous European performance, having registered a convincing 4-1 victory against Sabah FK.

The Norwegian side is expected to rely on its counterattacking approach under coaches Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim. Forward Peter Christiansen and playmaker Zlatko Tripic will be among the key players Atletico need to keep under control.