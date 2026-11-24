MENAFN - GetNews)"“When you're starting out, you need to look professional from the first estimate and get paid when the job is done. Once you have crews in the field, you also need to know what each job cost and whether it made money. We built FieldCommandOS around both stages because we've worked through them in our own service businesses.” - Daniel McClain, Founder, FieldCommandOS"FieldCommandOS brings customer management, scheduling, estimates, invoicing, and financial tools into one platform for owner-operators and small service crews. The $29.99 monthly starter plan covers up to two users, giving new businesses the tools to manage their first jobs and established companies a way to connect office and field work.

Brunswick, Ohio — November 24, 2026 — FieldCommandOS today announced the launch of its field service management platform for small service businesses. The software helps owners and crews manage jobs from the first customer inquiry through estimating, scheduling, field documentation, invoicing, and payment collection.

Founder Daniel McClain developed FieldCommandOS based on his experience operating inspection, radon, and mold service businesses. That experience shaped how the platform handles daily tasks such as coordinating crews, documenting completed work, and following up on invoices.

Small service businesses evaluating field service software may compare FieldCommandOS with Jobber and Housecall Pro. Owners who use Square for payments or invoicing may also consider FieldCommandOS when they need to connect estimates and billing with crew scheduling, signed contracts, and field documentation. FieldCommandOS starts at $29.99 per month for up to two users and offers tools for tracking job costs, managing inventory, and reviewing profit and loss.

For new businesses, the starter plan includes a business website, customer relationship management, scheduling, estimates, invoices, contracts, and electronic signatures. An owner-operator can set up a web presence, send an estimate and contract for the first job, and invoice the customer after the work is complete. Phone, messaging, and payment-processing fees are billed separately.

For established businesses, FieldCommandOS connects customer records, schedules, field documentation, and billing so owners can follow work from booking through payment. Available tools include job costing, expense tracking, reimbursement requests, inventory management, purchase orders, and profit-and-loss reporting. Owners can use those tools to track what each job costs and see how those costs affect profitability.

Businesses that use InspectProHQ can optionally connect it to FieldCommandOS to search and view inspection records while preparing estimates. A team that performs inspections and follow-up services, such as radon mitigation or mold remediation, can reference the inspection findings while pricing the work. The integration requires separate subscriptions and setup.

Business owners can explore features, pricing, and setup information at FieldCommandOS.

About Us

FieldCommandOS is a field service management platform for owner-operators and small service crews. Founded by Daniel McClain in Brunswick, Ohio, the company brings customer management, scheduling, field documentation, invoicing, and financial reporting into one system.

McClain holds an MBA and is a Certified Master Inspector (CMI). He spent 22 years in corporate finance, where he managed a network of approximately 300 branches and helped develop lending and credit card products. He went on to own AMAC Inspections Services, found Northeast Ohio Radon Solutions & Mold Remediation, and create InspectProHQ.

McClain built FieldCommandOS by applying his experience managing business operations and developing products to the work he handles in his own service companies, from scheduling crews and documenting jobs to collecting payments and tracking profitability.

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