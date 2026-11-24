MENAFN - GetNews)""Our catalog has grown to serve two very different buyers, but the principle behind every listing remains the same. A studio owner spending $49,800 on a phototherapy bed and a homeowner buying a cedar sauna for their backyard both deserve to know exactly what is arriving, what it requires electrically, and what their warranty covers. We do not think that should be a novel concept.""Recovery Warehouse HQ now offers a product catalog spanning phototherapy beds for commercial buyers and cedar saunas, infrared cabins, and cold plunge systems for homeowners, all shipped free across the continental United States. The company continues to differentiate itself by publishing full electrical and logistical specifications on every listing prior to purchase.

Reno, Nevada - November 24, 2026 - Recovery Warehouse HQ has expanded its product catalog to address two distinct market segments under a single retail operation: commercial buyers seeking phototherapy beds as capital equipment and homeowners purchasing personal saunas, infrared cabins, and cold plunge systems. The company ships all products free across the continental United States, including unloading services at the delivery destination.

The commercial segment of the catalog centers on a three-model phototherapy bed line priced between $28,900 and $49,800. These full-body units are manufactured to the company's proprietary specifications and carry Recovery Warehouse HQ branding on the shell, a departure from the industry norm of reselling factory-branded equipment. The beds are designed for professional environments including studios and similar commercial facilities where equipment utilization rates and durability requirements differ substantially from residential use.

For the homeowner segment, the catalog features Dundalk Leisurecraft Canadian cedar saunas, known for their barrel and cabin designs constructed from Eastern White Cedar. Cold plunge tubs from the same manufacturer offer a complementary product for buyers interested in contrast-based routines. HeatWave infrared saunas and Blue Wave infrared cabins round out the residential offerings, providing options across a range of sizes and price points.

Despite the diversity of the product catalog, Recovery Warehouse HQ applies a uniform standard of information disclosure across all listings. Every product page publishes wattage requirements, enabling buyers to verify that their electrical service can support the equipment. Crate dimensions are listed so that buyers can confirm clearance through doorways, hallways, or other access points. Freight requirements are detailed to set accurate delivery expectations, and warranty terms are presented in their entirety rather than as abbreviated references to separate documents.

This specification-forward approach carries particular relevance for commercial buyers evaluating phototherapy beds. A facility owner planning to install a unit that draws significant wattage needs to coordinate with electricians and potentially upgrade circuits well before the equipment arrives. When that information is available only after purchase, the resulting delays and additional costs can disrupt business operations and project timelines.

Homeowners face a scaled-down version of the same challenge. An infrared sauna or cedar barrel sauna may require a dedicated electrical circuit that a standard residential panel can accommodate but that needs professional installation. Knowing the exact electrical specifications in advance allows homeowners to schedule electrician visits and obtain any necessary permits before their equipment ships.

The company's free freight policy eliminates a cost variable that can be particularly unpredictable for large equipment. Phototherapy beds, cedar saunas, and cold plunge systems all ship as oversized freight, and delivery quotes from third-party carriers can vary significantly based on distance, access conditions, and handling requirements. By including freight and unloading in the product price, Recovery Warehouse HQ enables both commercial and residential buyers to evaluate total acquisition cost at the point of purchase.

The full product catalog, including detailed specifications for every item, is available through the company's online store. Commercial buyers can review the complete phototherapy bed line alongside residential products from Dundalk Leisurecraft, HeatWave, and Blue Wave.

About Us

Recovery Warehouse HQ is an online retailer specializing in phototherapy beds, Canadian cedar saunas, infrared cabins, and cold plunge systems for commercial and residential buyers. The company publishes full electrical specifications, crate dimensions, and warranty terms on every product page and ships all orders free with unloading across the continental United States.

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