MENAFN - GetNews)"A hand holds a pen over a notebook at a desk."Olander Earthworks' Desk Report examines the hand habits and screen-free break preferences of 93 U.S. workers.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 24, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from The Desk Report, a September 2026 survey about desk workers' physical workspaces, hand habits, and preferences for breaks.

The report analyzes 93 respondents who worked for an employer and used a desk or table. Asked what their hands usually do while thinking or listening on a call, 72 of the 93 (77%) selected at least one activity that the report classified as fidgeting. These included doodling, tapping fingers, handling a pen, or playing with an object nearby. Respondents could select more than one activity.

Seventy-one respondents (76%) agreed or strongly agreed that having something to do with their hands helps them concentrate. The survey asked for their own assessment and did not test concentration.

Seventy-nine respondents (85%) agreed or strongly agreed that they wanted breaks during the workday that do not involve a screen.

Methodology and limitations

Olander Earthworks commissioned the September 2026 survey. One hundred U.S. adults were recruited through the Prolific online panel and completed a Qualtrics questionnaire. The report analyzes 93 who worked for an employer and used a desk or table. It sets aside six people who selected the self-employed, freelance, or not-working option and one who did not work at a desk or table.

The results are self-reported and describe this sample. They are not nationally representative and do not establish that fidgeting or an Olander product causes better concentration or work performance.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

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