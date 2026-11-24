MENAFN - GetNews)"Conduit AI automates guest communication, check-ins, and upsells for short-term rentals."Conduit has expanded its AI-powered platform for short-term rental and vacation rental managers. Its recent November update improves guest portals, reservation workflows, task coordination, owner records, and property schedules. Conduit's AI agents use reservation context and operator-defined rules to help manage guest messages, calls, and follow-up work alongside existing property management systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Conduit, a developer of AI agents and automation software for hospitality businesses, has introduced platform enhancements particularly relevant to short-term rental operators and vacation rental property managers. The updates help teams connect guest communication with reservations, property information, guest portals, and the operational work behind each stay.

Conduit version 3.23, improves its AI Operator workspace, guest communication inbox, digital guest portals, escalation management, task workflows, property schedules, and owner information. Rather than replacing a property management system (PMS), Conduit works with supported existing systems to connect conversations with the teams and tools needed to resolve requests.

From Airbnb Guest Messages to Property Operations

Short-term rental managers coordinate guest questions, check-in instructions, booking changes, access issues, cleaners, maintenance teams, and property owners across multiple listings. A message abo1ut arriving early or an access-code problem may require more than an automated response: it can also involve checking reservation details, applying a property-specific rule, or coordinating with someone in the field.

Conduit's AI guest communication platform combines AI agents, voice and messaging capabilities, a shared inbox, guest portals, and configurable workflows. Depending on available channel and PMS connections, the platform can bring context from bookings and property records into guest conversations while allowing staff to review exceptions and take over when necessary.

The aim is to move from repetitive replies to follow-through: helping short-term rental teams coordinate the work that comes after a guest asks for something.

What's New for Vacation Rental Operators in Version 3.23

Digital Check-In and Guest Portals

Updated guest portals support conditional check-in steps based on earlier guest responses, entry-guide cards with property information and check-in timing, and configurable link formats for branded domains. These additions help vacation rental managers present property-specific arrival information and guest requirements in a structured digital experience.

Reservation and Guest Communication Workflows

Inbox enhancements include searching for a guest by reservation ID, editing the number of adults and children on a booking where supported by the connected PMS, handling held AI replies before sending them, and AI responses to incoming Facebook Messenger messages. These features help operators work with booking context instead of treating each message as a disconnected conversation.

Property, Owner, and Field Operations

Conduit now makes Properties and Reservations pages available across workspaces subject to member roles. Property teams can view a property calendar with stays and associated tasks, see maintenance blocks supplied by a connected PMS, and link related tasks. The update also adds owner syncing from supported PMS connections, expanded device activity visibility, and owner-charge export to additional supported PMS workflows.

Task Automation and Payments

New workflow triggers can react to changes in task status, assignee, priority, due date, or category, while other steps can add comments to tasks and respond to guest portal review submissions. Teams can export filtered task lists and pay completed tasks from the Payments page. Together these capabilities support the ongoing coordination of cleaners, maintenance requests, and property operations.

AI Operator and Human Escalation

The redesigned Operator workspace adds conversation history and shareable chats. A rebuilt escalation interface displays the guest message, reason for escalation, case status, assignee, and other context so staff can review situations that require human attention. Operators remain responsible for defining the rules, approvals, and follow-up procedures their agents use.

Designed to Work Alongside Vacation Rental Management Software

Conduit is an AI communication and operations layer, not a replacement PMS. It can complement supported vacation rental management software by using connected property and reservation data to support guest messaging, digital arrival experiences, and operational workflows.

The intended audience includes Airbnb and Vrbo hosts, professional short-term rental operators, and property management teams responsible for multiple vacation rental listings. Specific channel and PMS capabilities depend on the integrations enabled for each operator.

A Short-Term Rental Customer Example

In a case study published by Conduit, Haven Vacation Rentals reported achieving a 90% automation rate across approximately 270 short-term rental properties, up from 40%, while reducing guest-support staffing needs by 80%. Haven attributed the change to continued work on its AI knowledge base, consistent procedures, workflow design, and team review of difficult cases. These are Haven's reported results, not a guarantee of performance for other operators.

The case illustrates the role of human oversight in vacation rental automation: employees review exceptions, teach the system how to handle recurring issues, and focus their attention on requests that need judgment or on-site intervention.

Keeping Operators in Control

Short-term rental properties have different access procedures, guest policies, service partners, and owner expectations. Conduit lets operators define agent instructions and approval rules, review escalations, and adjust workflows as situations change. That gives property managers a way to automate repeatable communication while retaining control over operational decisions.

For more information about Conduit's AI agents, vacation rental guest communication, and property operations workflows, visit .

About Conduit

Founded in 2024 and based in San Francisco, Conduit develops AI agents and workflow software for service businesses, including vacation rentals and other hospitality operators. Its platform brings together guest messaging, voice AI, a shared inbox, guest portals, and operational workflows that connect to supported business systems.

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