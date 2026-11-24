MENAFN - GetNews)""One week we're building a backyard privacy fence in St. Charles, and the next job might be repairing a chain-link fence at a local school or building an enclosure for a business. We wanted to get people to see that range and get a better idea of the work we do here in St. Charles County," says Danny Stahl, co-owner of Midwest Fence of St. Louis LLC"Midwest Fence of St. Louis LLC, a family-owned fence contractor, highlights recent work across St. Charles County, Missouri, including custom wood privacy fences, chain-link fence repairs, and commercial trash enclosures.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Nov. 24th, 2026 - Midwest Fence of St. Louis LLC is highlighting its growing fencing business in St. Charles County, Missouri, with a look at recent residential and commercial projects. The family-owned fence contractor's work includes a custom wood privacy fence in St. Charles, a commercial trash enclosure in St. Peters, and chain-link tennis court fence repairs at Lindenwood University.

For the St. Charles residential project, Midwest Fence installed a six-foot horizontal wood privacy fence with cap and trim. The design included two gates, one on each side of the house. The horizontal boards and finished trim give the fence a consistent look along the property, and the two gates give the homeowners access to the backyard from either side of the house.

A separate St. Charles project featured a four-foot wood shadowbox fence with an arbor. The two residential projects show different ways to use wood fencing on a property. The six-foot horizontal fence provides privacy around the yard, while the shorter shadowbox design defines the yard at a lower height and uses the arbor to frame the entrance.

In St. Peters, Midwest Fence built a commercial trash enclosure and installed three pipe bollards inside it. The enclosure provides a dedicated area for waste containers. At Lindenwood University in St. Charles, the company replaced the top and middle rails around the tennis courts. The work focused on the horizontal rails that form part of the framework of the existing chain-link fence.

The projects reflect the range of work the company handles for homeowners, businesses, and institutions across the county. A new fence can involve decisions about privacy, materials, gate placement, and how the fence fits the property. A repair starts with the existing fence and the components that need attention, such as posts, rails, or gates.

Midwest Fence installs and repairs wood, vinyl, chain-link, and ornamental aluminum fencing. Its residential work includes privacy fences, pool fencing, and backyard gates. Its commercial and institutional work includes chain-link installations and repairs, athletic facility fencing, and trash enclosures.

The company's service area includes St. Charles, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and other communities in St. Charles County and the greater St. Louis area. Project photos and information about fence styles and services are available at .

About Midwest Fence of St. Louis LLC

Midwest Fence of St. Louis LLC is a family-owned fence contractor serving St. Charles County and the greater St. Louis area. The company provides fence installation and repair for residential, commercial, and institutional properties. Its work includes custom wood fencing, vinyl fencing, ornamental aluminum fencing, chain-link fencing, and gates. Owned and operated by father-and-son Mike and Daniel Stahl, Midwest Fence offers a range of fencing solutions.

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