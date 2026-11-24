'Ananda' Comes To Bangkok Makhana And Sattu Open New Trade Opportunities
|Proposed timing
|Programme
|Focus for Thailand
|Final week of February
|WELL-B
|Makhana, sattu and plant-based menu ideas for hotels and restaurants
|April
|MI-THAI
|Fashion and crafts inspired by India's Ramayana and Thailand's Ramakien
|June
|RITU
|Traditional ingredients from Bihar and vegetarian hospitality
|August
|B-GREEN
|Jute, natural fibres and handcrafted products for retail and hospitality
The chapter also plans to build on the September visit through Lotus Triangle, which proposes a special welcome and travel assistance for Thai visitors over 45 travelling to Bodh Gaya, Vaishali and Rajgir.
Amit Kumar, Chairman of the Bihar Foundation's Bangkok Chapter, credited the guidance of the Government of Bihar's Department of Industries and the support of the Bihar Foundation. He thanked the Bihar administration led by Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary and Industries Minister Ms. Shreyasi Singh, and acknowledged the encouragement of Shri Kundan Kumar, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Industries and CEO of Bihar Foundation, and Shri Aman Samir, IAS, the department's Director of MSME.
H.E. Mr. Puneet Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Thailand, extended his good wishes and support. Mr. Sushil Dhanuka, President of the India–Thai Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the initiative and encouraged businesses in both countries to explore partnerships.
Thai hotel and restaurant operators, chefs, spa and wellness professionals, retailers, buyers and industry associations are welcome to get in touch about participating.
MEDIA AND PARTNERSHIP ENQUIRIES
Amit Kumar · Chairman, Bihar Foundation – Bangkok Chapter
WhatsApp +66 81 340 0874 · See event updates on Facebook
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