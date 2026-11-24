(MENAFN- GetNews)

"Opening of Ceremony by H.E. Mr. Puneet Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Thailand" Bangkok - Nov. 24, 2026 - The Bihar Foundation's Bangkok Chapter soft-launched ANANDA 2027 on 21 November at the India–Thai Chamber of Commerce. Following a September familiarisation trip to Bihar involving 28 Thai delegates, the initiative aims to connect Thai hotels, restaurants and buyers directly with Bihar's producers, artisans and designers. At WELL-B, the first proposed event, Thai chefs and hospitality buyers can meet producers and explore makhana (popped fox nuts) and sattu (roasted chickpea flour) for welcome snacks, plant-based breakfasts and dishes prepared without onion or garlic. The chapter will also explore drawing on the expertise of the Bihar School of Yoga in Munger to support yoga and meditation training for Thai spa and wellness professionals. PROPOSED 2027 PROGRAMME

Proposed timing Programme Focus for Thailand Final week of February WELL-B Makhana, sattu and plant-based menu ideas for hotels and restaurants April MI-THAI Fashion and crafts inspired by India's Ramayana and Thailand's Ramakien June RITU Traditional ingredients from Bihar and vegetarian hospitality August B-GREEN Jute, natural fibres and handcrafted products for retail and hospitality

The chapter also plans to build on the September visit through Lotus Triangle, which proposes a special welcome and travel assistance for Thai visitors over 45 travelling to Bodh Gaya, Vaishali and Rajgir.

Amit Kumar, Chairman of the Bihar Foundation's Bangkok Chapter, credited the guidance of the Government of Bihar's Department of Industries and the support of the Bihar Foundation. He thanked the Bihar administration led by Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary and Industries Minister Ms. Shreyasi Singh, and acknowledged the encouragement of Shri Kundan Kumar, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Industries and CEO of Bihar Foundation, and Shri Aman Samir, IAS, the department's Director of MSME.

H.E. Mr. Puneet Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Thailand, extended his good wishes and support. Mr. Sushil Dhanuka, President of the India–Thai Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the initiative and encouraged businesses in both countries to explore partnerships.

Thai hotel and restaurant operators, chefs, spa and wellness professionals, retailers, buyers and industry associations are welcome to get in touch about participating.

MEDIA AND PARTNERSHIP ENQUIRIES

Amit Kumar · Chairman, Bihar Foundation – Bangkok Chapter

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