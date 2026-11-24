MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan issued a joint statement on Tuesday, following talks between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Amman, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

Following is the full text of the joint statement: "Joint Statement between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Cooperation At the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, paid a state visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 23–24 November 2026. During the visit, His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held fruitful talks on ways to further strengthen the longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, and exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders affirmed the depth of the ties of friendship based on mutual respect, trust and shared interests between Jordan and Uzbekistan. They agreed to elevate relations between the two countries to the level of a Strategic Partnership, with a view to advancing comprehensive and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The two leaders welcomed the progress achieved in implementing the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's state visit to Uzbekistan in August 2025, including the convening of the first session of the Jordanian-Uzbek Joint Intergovernmental Commission in April 2026, the launch of direct air flights between Amman and Tashkent, the exchange of high-level visits across various fields, and the implementation of the reciprocal visa exemption arrangement. They underscored the importance of maintaining this positive momentum and ensuring effective follow-up and implementation of the agreements and understandings reached between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation and encouraging stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors of both countries. They identified pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture, fertilisers, food security, energy, mining, water, industry, textiles, information and communications technology, culture and religious affairs, digitalisation, logistics, tourism, scientific research, youth, education and other promising sectors as areas with significant potential for expanded cooperation.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a series of agreements and MoUs spanning key areas of bilateral cooperation, including strategic partnership, city twinning, pharmaceuticals, health, preferential trade, energy, mineral resources, water management, legal assistance, urban development, environmental protection, culture, digitalisation and information technology. They emphasised that the two countries will systematically work to expand cooperation into other promising sectors of mutual interest.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening trade relations through the progressive reduction or elimination of tariffs and para-tariffs on selected goods, diversifying traded products, and facilitating the integration of enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), into regional and global value chains. They also emphasised the importance of enhancing trade, promoting fair competition, strengthening economic cooperation, and addressing barriers to trade, in line with the objectives of the multilateral trading system and the expansion of global trade.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They expressed deep concern over the continued escalation in the region and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security. They stressed the need for de-escalation and concerted regional and international efforts to resolve regional crises through diplomatic solutions that restore security and stability, and address all causes of tension on the basis of international law and the principles of good-neighbourly relations and respect for the sovereignty of all states. The two leaders reiterated their support for the security and stability of GCC countries. His Excellency President Mirziyoyev expressed solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against any threats to its security and stability.

The two leaders underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight and of ensuring unimpeded trade through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al Mandab in accordance with international law.

The two leaders emphasised that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, that lives side by side with Israel in peace and security, is the only path to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. They urged an immediate end to all illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution. They warned against any attempts to annex the West Bank or displace the Palestinian people.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of preserving the historical and legal status quo at the Muslim and Christian Holy Sites in Jerusalem. His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasised support for the historical Hashemite Custodianship of the Holy Sites.

The two leaders emphasised the need to fully implement United Nations Security Council resolution 2803 (2025) and United States President Donald Trump's plan for the stability of Gaza. They emphasised the urgency of allowing rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two leaders expressed support for UNRWA and underscored its indispensable role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.

The two leaders affirmed support for Syria's unity, security, stability and sovereignty, and for the Syrian government's efforts to rebuild the country on grounds that fulfil the aspirations and rights of the Syrian people. They reiterated their support for Lebanon's security and stability, and the Lebanese government's efforts to exercise full sovereignty over all Lebanese territory. They stressed the need for implementing UN Security Council resolution 1701.

His Majesty King Abdullah II commended the constructive role played by Uzbekistan, under the leadership of His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in promoting dialogue, good-neighbourly relations, regional connectivity and economic cooperation in Central Asia, and welcomed Uzbekistan's efforts to strengthen regional stability, integration and sustainable development.

His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed appreciation for the important role of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting regional peace and stability, interfaith dialogue and moderation. His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed His Majesty's leadership in promoting international cooperation against terrorism, including through the Aqaba Process. His Majesty welcomed Uzbekistan's interest in hosting an Aqaba Process meeting in 2027.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and promoting its universal, impartial and consistent application. In this context, the Uzbek side welcomed Jordan's convening of the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War on 7 December 2026.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination and mutual support within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other international and regional organisations and forums.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of their talks, and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular high-level contacts, strengthening institutional cooperation, and ensuring effective follow-up on the understandings reached during the visit.

His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked His Majesty King Abdullah II for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation." //Petra// HA