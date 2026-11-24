MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Cross-border freight movement across Jordan surged since the beginning of 2026, according to the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) on Tuesday.

Data from the LTRC's Freight Transport Directorate shows that 14,382 Jordanian trucks completed roughly 668,702 entry and exit trips at border crossings, while 55,259 foreign trucks logged 897,146 trips.

The cargo transported spans a wide range of goods, including general freight, refrigerated and dry goods, containers, oils, livestock, heavy machinery, and petroleum derivatives.

Through its electronic transport document system, the commission issued 1,565,939 transit, entry, and exit permits, 668,739 for Jordanian trucks and 897,195 for foreign vehicles.

Al Omari Border Crossing recorded the highest volume of activity, accounting for 193,966 permits for Jordanian trucks and 365,954 for foreign trucks. The Port of Aqaba played a role as a strategic maritime gateway, ensuring smooth cargo flow and uninterrupted import and export operations amid current regional conditions.

Remaining permits were distributed across the Jaber, Karameh, King Hussein Bridge, Jordan Valley, and Durra border crossings.

The LTRC noted that these figures exhibit the "vital role" of Jordan's land transport network, backed by continuous regulatory oversight and digital upgrades designed to streamline procedures and boost freight efficiency.

//Petra// HA