King Departs For UK
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on a working visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.
During the visit, His Majesty will meet with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and a number of British officials.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
//Petra// HA
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