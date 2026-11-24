MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on a working visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

During the visit, His Majesty will meet with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and a number of British officials.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

//Petra// HA