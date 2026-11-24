MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reported this from the scene.

“I want to thank the Hungarian Prime Minister for beginning his visit by showing such respect for Ukrainians who defended our country. I think we will discuss all the details later,” Zelensky said.

In his address to participants in a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities earlier today, the President noted that Péter Magyar was visiting Ukraine for the first time as prime minister, adding that it should be“a very significant meeting.”

“This is a very important meeting both in terms of our relations with a neighboring country and our relations with the European Union. We are doing everything necessary to open the clusters in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations – our policy remains unchanged. We often do more than other countries that have joined the EU. We are also doing everything necessary to bring our relations with our neighbors closer and make them more constructive. This is now the case with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova,” the head of state said.

Zelensky andpay tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders in Uzhhorod

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar traveled to Zakarpattia on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office. In Zakarpattia, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Hungarian national minority.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine