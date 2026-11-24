MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in Uzhhorod on Tuesday, November 24, during a joint ceremony with President Volodymyr Zelensky to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Today, we are building relations between our countries that are entering a new chapter. I would like to express my satisfaction right away that, in a relatively short time – literally within just a few weeks – we have managed to reach significant agreements with the Ukrainian side on ten issues concerning the language, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority,” Magyar said.

He also thanked President Zelensky for the opportunity to jointly honor the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives defending their country against Russian aggression.

The Hungarian Prime Minister recalled that he first visited the cemetery in 2024, when he was still an opposition politician. At the time, he came to Ukraine following Russia's strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

“On my way back from that trip, I was already here at this cemetery. And today I had the opportunity to see how beautifully it has been maintained since then and how dignified it has become,” he added.

Zelensky makes first statement after meeting within Uzhhorod

As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar arrived in Zakarpattia on his first visit to Ukraine since taking office. In Uzhhorod, he and President Volodymyr Zelensky laid flowers at the memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders on Hill of Glory.

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