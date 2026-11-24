MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Italian Foreign Ministry made the statement on its website, Ukrinform reports.

During a phone call with Sybiha, Tajani expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya, for which Ukraine has claimed responsibility.

“The minister reaffirmed to his Ukrainian counterpart the importance of Italy's continued efforts to prevent the conflict with Russia from spreading to the Mediterranean region,” the ministry said.

Italy stressed the importance of respecting Libya's sovereignty and continuing efforts to ensure the country's stability and unity, while reaffirming its full support for the United Nations' efforts.

Tajani also assured Sybiha that Italy would continue its diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's defense and its pursuit of a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine's right to self-defense is notically restricted, Foreign Ministry says on strikes against

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian Defense Forces had struck targets off the Libyan coast, including the Russian corvette Merkuriy, a Ka-27 combat helicopter, and the MV ANGARA cargo ship, which was carrying weapons.