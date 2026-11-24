MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sky News reported this, according to Ukrinform.

A joint warning issued by the UK Ministry of Defence and the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), part of MI5, stresses that companies should“act now to reduce opportunities for hostile actors to identify your organisation or people as targets, conduct hostile reconnaissance, and attack people, sites or operations.”

The warning says that in recent months there has been an increase in Russian attempts to“conduct sabotage against European defence-related facilities.”

“This is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson,” the warning states.

Such activity is intended to undermine support for Ukraine and may involve other hostile actions, including intimidation, espionage and information operations, officials from the Ministry of Defence and the NPSA said.

“If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, it could be a target. This includes organisations in the supply chain,” the warning states.

The warning outlines a number of measures companies in the sector should take to reduce the threat of Russian sabotage. These include minimizing the release of“unnecessary public information” and adopting a“security-minded approach to communications and online activity.”

Organisations are advised to train their staff to“recognize hostile reconnaissance,” protect their personal security and report concerns promptly.

They are also advised to secure their most critical assets, review CCTV footage regularly, ensure access controls are in place and rehearse“procedures for responding to suspicious activity.”

Ukraine, UK agree to jointly produce Ukrainian middle- and deep-strike drones in

As Ukrinform reported, Estonia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires in the country. It expressed strong concern over an attempted arson attack on defense company Threod Systems.

Photo: Pexels