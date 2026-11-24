Two Women Injured As Russian Drone Hits Homes And Shop In Chernihiv Region
“Earlier this afternoon, the enemy struck Snovsk. The Russian drone strike damaged private homes and a shop,” the official wrote.
Miroshnychenko added that two women, aged 31 and 39, had sought medical attention after suffering acute stress reactions.Read also: Russian forces launch 40 strikes on Dnipro petrovsk region in one day, killing two and injuring three
As reported, Russian forces attacked a house with a drone in the border area of Chernihiv region.
Photo: t.me/koryukivka_rva
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