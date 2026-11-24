MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported the attack, citing a Telegram post by Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration.

“Earlier this afternoon, the enemy struck Snovsk. The Russian drone strike damaged private homes and a shop,” the official wrote.

Miroshnychenko added that two women, aged 31 and 39, had sought medical attention after suffering acute stress reactions.

Russian forces launch 40 strikes onpetrovsk region in one day, killing two and injuring three

As reported, Russian forces attacked a house with a drone in the border area of Chernihiv region.

Photo: t.me/koryukivka_rva