MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing a statement on the Naftogaz Group website following the company's 2026 Supplier Day, an event bringing together contractors and manufacturers from the oil and gas industry.

Despite the repeated attacks, Naftogaz companies continue to produce oil and gas, restore damaged infrastructure, and keep the energy sector operating. Cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers and suppliers, as well as international partners, is essential to maintaining these operations.

“It is essential for us that every procurement process is transparent, with fair competition and equal access for all participants. When the rules are clear and apply equally to everyone, we get the best-quality products and services,” said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC.

He noted that companies are increasingly willing to invest in manufacturing, adopt new technologies, and participate in tenders, helping to expand Ukraine's oil and gas services market.

Naftogaz Group companies conduct more than 10,000 procurement tenders annually.

Nadiia Bihun, Naftogaz's director of operational efficiency in procurement and supply chain management, emphasized that reliable suppliers are vital to the group's operational resilience. She said Supplier Day offers an opportunity to engage with businesses, discuss the needs of Naftogaz companies, and explore new avenues for cooperation. More than 400 business representatives attended this year's event.

Russian forces launch another attack onfacility in Poltava region

As reported, Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC, previously said that Russian forces had attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 400 times since January 2026, twice the number of attacks recorded throughout 2025.

Photo: Naftogaz