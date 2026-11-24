MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan plans to increase internet traffic transmitted through the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line connecting Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to 21 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2036.

Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC, announced the target during a government meeting.

According to Mussin, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan launched the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line on October 15, 2026.

"A 380-kilometer cable containing 64 optical fibers has been laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea. The implementation of this project has enabled the creation of an additional digital corridor between Asia and Europe, the diversification of international internet traffic routes, and the expansion of the transit capabilities of both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," he said.

The project strengthens the digital connectivity between the two countries, creating an additional route for international data transmission between Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan expands artificial intelligence infrastructure

Mussin also highlighted Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to expand its technological infrastructure to support the development of artificial intelligence, including the construction of data centers and the deployment of high-performance computing systems.

“A 'valley' of data centers is currently being constructed in Ekibastuz. Furthermore, a technical launch of the 'Al-Farabium II' supercomputer took place in the city of Kosshy in November. Its performance is three times that of the first supercomputer, which is located in Almaty. The commercial launch is scheduled for December 1st,” he noted.