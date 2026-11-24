DATA Communications Management Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - DATA Communications Management Corp: Today highlighted continued progress accelerating business development wins in its core print business. Year to date in 2026, DCM has secured new logo wins with estimated annualized revenue of approximately $12 million as of today, representing an increase of more than 30% compared to fiscal year 2025. These awards are expected to contribute to the Company's revenue in 2027 as these new client wins are onboarded. DATA Communications Management Corp shares T are trading up $0.10 at $2.58.
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