TSX Down Slightly At Open
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday,?as weaker gold prices weighed on mining shares,?while tech stocks were also?under pressure.
The TSX hesitated 24.1 points to open Tuesday at 34,085.02.
The Canadian dollar revived 33 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 11.94 points, or 1.6%, to 700.69.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, led by real-estate, up 1.2%, while consumer staples and health-care each climbed 0.9%.
The four laggards were weighed most by materials, skidding 1.9%, gold, dulling in price 0.5%, and financials, poorer by 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials barreled 1,516.64 points, or 3.2%, to 49,663.97. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 44.8 points, or 0.6%, to 7,192.37
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 367.68 points, or 1.6%, to 23,721.88.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 8%, while Advanced Micro
Devices settled 9% and Broadcom declined 4%.
Additionally, Oracle lost more than 2%, while Meta Platforms shed 1%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.91% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.31 to $81.48 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $33.20 to $3,618.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday,?as weaker gold prices weighed on mining shares,?while tech stocks were also?under pressure.
The TSX hesitated 24.1 points to open Tuesday at 34,085.02.
The Canadian dollar revived 33 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 11.94 points, or 1.6%, to 700.69.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher in the first hour, led by real-estate, up 1.2%, while consumer staples and health-care each climbed 0.9%.
The four laggards were weighed most by materials, skidding 1.9%, gold, dulling in price 0.5%, and financials, poorer by 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials barreled 1,516.64 points, or 3.2%, to 49,663.97. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 44.8 points, or 0.6%, to 7,192.37
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 367.68 points, or 1.6%, to 23,721.88.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 8%, while Advanced Micro
Devices settled 9% and Broadcom declined 4%.
Additionally, Oracle lost more than 2%, while Meta Platforms shed 1%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.91% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.31 to $81.48 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $33.20 to $3,618.20 U.S. an ounce.
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