Advantage, ADENTRA, Dollarama At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Advantage Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.46. Recently, Canadian Natural Resources announced a deal to acquire Advantage Energy in a major Alberta focused transaction. The acquisition expands Canadian Natural Resources' position in the Montney and Charlie Lake resource plays centered in Alberta.
ADENTRA Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $40.77. ADENTRA today announced that it has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of AccessSMT Holdings Ltd., a leading Canadian distributor of commercial doors, frames, hardware, and access controls, for $230 million.
Dollarama Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $225.53. Tuesday, Dollarama announced that Johanne Choinière, Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective January 31, 2027. On that date, Jean-Claude Collard, currently Senior Vice President, Logistics, will be appointed Executive Vice President, Operations.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $72.91. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.25. Omni-Lite recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Revenue was US$14.7 million, an increase of 36% over the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was US$3.1 million, yielding a 21% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared with US$0.8 million in the year ago period
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.73. Tuesday, George Weston reported a profit available to common shareholders of $1.27 billion for its third quarter, boosted by Loblaw's sale of its PC Financial business.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.90. In mid-November, Auxly Cannabis released its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Net revenue was $49.5 million, an increase of 24%. Net income was $13.6 million, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per diluted share.
ADENTRA Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $40.77. ADENTRA today announced that it has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of AccessSMT Holdings Ltd., a leading Canadian distributor of commercial doors, frames, hardware, and access controls, for $230 million.
Dollarama Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $225.53. Tuesday, Dollarama announced that Johanne Choinière, Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective January 31, 2027. On that date, Jean-Claude Collard, currently Senior Vice President, Logistics, will be appointed Executive Vice President, Operations.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $72.91. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.25. Omni-Lite recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Revenue was US$14.7 million, an increase of 36% over the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was US$3.1 million, yielding a 21% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared with US$0.8 million in the year ago period
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.73. Tuesday, George Weston reported a profit available to common shareholders of $1.27 billion for its third quarter, boosted by Loblaw's sale of its PC Financial business.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.90. In mid-November, Auxly Cannabis released its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Net revenue was $49.5 million, an increase of 24%. Net income was $13.6 million, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per diluted share.
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