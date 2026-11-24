TSX Skids Approaching Noon
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as losses in miners due to softer gold prices and weakness in the heavyweight financial sector overshadowed gains in energy stocks.
The TSX dropped 117.75 points to move into Tuesday afternoon at 33,964.37.
The Canadian dollar revived 26 cents to 69.87 cents U.S.
Among tech stocks, Docebo gained $1.62, or 3.9%, to $43.70, while Enghouse Systems took on 48 cents, or 2.9%, to $17.23.
In staples, George Weston added $2.75, or 2.4%, to $116.71, while Sobey store owner Empire Company hiked 99 cents, or 1.9%, to $52.67.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 15.68 points, or 2.2%, to 696.95.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher by noon, led telecoms and consumer staples, each ahead 1.4%, while real-estate prospered 1.3%.
The four laggards were led downward by materials, down 2.3%, gold, off 1.9%, and financials, lower 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 33.27 points to 49,628.58. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 75.13 points, or 0.6%, to 7,161.28
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 530.66 points, or 2.2%, to 23,565.91.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 10%, as did Advanced Micro Devices, while Broadcom declined 3%. Additionally, Alphabet shed more than 1%, while Oracle lost more than 3%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury strengthened, lowering yields to 4.89% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sagged 36 cents to $79.81 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $71.20 to $3,580.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as losses in miners due to softer gold prices and weakness in the heavyweight financial sector overshadowed gains in energy stocks.
The TSX dropped 117.75 points to move into Tuesday afternoon at 33,964.37.
The Canadian dollar revived 26 cents to 69.87 cents U.S.
Among tech stocks, Docebo gained $1.62, or 3.9%, to $43.70, while Enghouse Systems took on 48 cents, or 2.9%, to $17.23.
In staples, George Weston added $2.75, or 2.4%, to $116.71, while Sobey store owner Empire Company hiked 99 cents, or 1.9%, to $52.67.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 15.68 points, or 2.2%, to 696.95.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher by noon, led telecoms and consumer staples, each ahead 1.4%, while real-estate prospered 1.3%.
The four laggards were led downward by materials, down 2.3%, gold, off 1.9%, and financials, lower 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 33.27 points to 49,628.58. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 75.13 points, or 0.6%, to 7,161.28
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 530.66 points, or 2.2%, to 23,565.91.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 10%, as did Advanced Micro Devices, while Broadcom declined 3%. Additionally, Alphabet shed more than 1%, while Oracle lost more than 3%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury strengthened, lowering yields to 4.89% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sagged 36 cents to $79.81 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $71.20 to $3,580.20 U.S. an ounce.
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