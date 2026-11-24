Edelman Revamps Global Crisis & Risk And Public Affairs Leadership
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Edelman has appointed three global leaders across its corporate affairs business, naming Dave Fleet and Nick Hope global co-chairs of crisis & risk and Aaron Guiterman global chair of public affairs.
Fleet (pictured) and Hope succeed Julian Payne, who has led the firm's global crisis & risk offering for the past three years alongside his role as CEO of Edelman EMEA.
Hope, currently managing director of crisis & risk for EMEA, has nearly two decades of experience advising senior leaders on crises and corporate reputation. He previously held senior corporate affairs roles at Edelman and worked as a political adviser in Westminster.
Fleet, currently global head of digital crisis, has held a series of senior practice leadership roles during his 16 years with Edelman. Most recently, he has helped expand the firm's crisis & risk capabilities through the use of digital intelligence, data and emerging technologies.
“Nick's experience advising senior leaders through complex reputational and political issues, combined with Dave's leadership in digital crisis and intelligence, gives us a strong foundation for the next phase of growth,” said Edelman executive vice chairman Matt Harrington.
Guiterman, meanwhile, will expand his responsibilities as US head of public and government affairs to lead the firm's public affairs offering globally.
Since returning to Edelman in 2024, Guiterman has led the firm's US public affairs business. He has held senior leadership roles at both Burson and Edelman, with experience spanning public affairs, political and digital strategy, crisis management and executive counsel.
Fleet (pictured) and Hope succeed Julian Payne, who has led the firm's global crisis & risk offering for the past three years alongside his role as CEO of Edelman EMEA.
Hope, currently managing director of crisis & risk for EMEA, has nearly two decades of experience advising senior leaders on crises and corporate reputation. He previously held senior corporate affairs roles at Edelman and worked as a political adviser in Westminster.
Fleet, currently global head of digital crisis, has held a series of senior practice leadership roles during his 16 years with Edelman. Most recently, he has helped expand the firm's crisis & risk capabilities through the use of digital intelligence, data and emerging technologies.
“Nick's experience advising senior leaders through complex reputational and political issues, combined with Dave's leadership in digital crisis and intelligence, gives us a strong foundation for the next phase of growth,” said Edelman executive vice chairman Matt Harrington.
Guiterman, meanwhile, will expand his responsibilities as US head of public and government affairs to lead the firm's public affairs offering globally.
Since returning to Edelman in 2024, Guiterman has led the firm's US public affairs business. He has held senior leadership roles at both Burson and Edelman, with experience spanning public affairs, political and digital strategy, crisis management and executive counsel.
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