MENAFN - Pressat) Newly released data from an occupied four-bedroom home in Warwickshire shows that it generated approximately 12,700 kWh of electricity between July and October 2026, earning its owners almost £1,300 from gross export income.

The property recorded approximately 2,143 kWh of household electricity consumption during the same period, including the charging of two electric vehicles. It therefore generated nearly six times as much electricity as the household consumed.

Owners Sally and Jem Brown commissioned the house and have lived in it since July. Committed environmentalists, they chose Wunderhaus after extensive research, and settled on the architecturally distinctive, ultra-energy efficient home that also reduced both their carbon footprint and long-term living costs.

“This is measured performance from a completed and occupied family home-not simply a design prediction,” said Nico Rensch, founder and managing director of Wunderhaus.

“The owners while enjoying these benefits also charged two electric cars - at zero cost. In the first four months of occupation they have paid nothing for heating and hot water, as the house generated substantially more electricity than they used - earning them approximately £1,280 by returning it to the grid. We are delighted that by placing their trust in our technologically advanced product they have been rewarded with such a large bonus.”

Generation, consumption and grid-export figures were recorded by the home's FoxCloud 2.0 monitoring system. Gross export income was calculated by applying the household's Octopus export rate of 12p per kWh to the recorded grid exports.

Wunderhaus spent eight years developing and refining its range of architect-designed, energy-positive homes. Its product-based approach coordinates the architecture, structure, insulation, glazing, solar generation, battery storage, heating, cooling and ventilation in advance.

Wunderhaus is a UK-developed, internationally award-winning range of architect-designed, energy-positive homes. Following eight years of research and development, it has completed its original prototype and its first commercially licensed homes.

Internationally renowned architect and founder Nico Rensch developed Wunderhaus to combine architectural design, high-performance construction and energy technology in a repeatable housing system.