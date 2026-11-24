MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on supply diversification, farm productivity, origin processing, digital traceability, sustainable sourcing and premium fine-flavour cocoa.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cocoa Beans Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global cocoa beans market at US$36.3B in 2025, compared with US$12.1B in 2021, representing a historical CAGR of approximately 31.6%. Growth during this period was primarily price-led rather than volume-led. World cocoa grindings declined from approximately 4.98 million tonnes (Mt) to 4.65 Mt, while the annual international benchmark bean price more than tripled from around US$2,430/t to US$7,800/t. This sharp increase followed the 2023/24 West African crop failure, which resulted in a global cocoa deficit of approximately 489,000 tonnes.

As global cocoa supply recovers and prices normalise, the market is projected to reset to approximately US$21.4B in 2026. It is then expected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR during 2026-2030, reaching US$26.3B by 2030. Forecast growth will be supported by annual cocoa bean volume gains of roughly 2%, alongside prices that remain above pre-2023 levels.

World cocoa bean production rebounded by 8.5% to approximately 4.73 Mt in 2024/25, restoring the market to a small surplus of around 37,000 tonnes. Global stocks increased to 1.31 Mt, equivalent to 28.2% of grindings. Africa remains the dominant cocoa-producing region, accounting for approximately 71.5% of global supply. Cote d'Ivoire contributes around 38%, followed by Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Americas represent approximately 22% of cocoa bean supply. Ecuador is now the leading origin outside Africa, with Brazil and Peru also holding important positions. Asia & Oceania account for about 6%, led by Indonesia. Europe remains the largest cocoa-consuming region, representing approximately 36% of global grindings, while the Netherlands and Germany serve as major importing and processing hubs. Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Indonesia and Malaysia are key origin-processing and export centres.

Forastero bulk cocoa accounts for roughly 80% of global supply, while fine-or-flavour cocoa represents approximately 12% of bean exports. Chocolate and confectionery remains the largest end-use category. Beverages, functional foods and premium dark chocolate are among the fastest-growing applications, while traceable, certified and fine-flavour cocoa are the fastest-growing bean segments. Asia Pacific is forecast to record the strongest regional expansion, with a CAGR of approximately 6.6% during 2026-2030.

Global cocoa bean demand is being supported by rising chocolate consumption across Asia and other emerging markets, continued premiumisation, investment in origin processing and growing buyer requirements for sustainable and traceable cocoa ahead of the EU Deforestation Regulation. Major cocoa market trends include farm-level mapping, digital traceability, agroforestry, climate-smart farming, direct sourcing and single-origin programmes.

However, the global cocoa market continues to face significant risks. These include climate variability, El Nino, cocoa swollen shoot virus, black pod disease, ageing trees, low farm productivity, extreme price volatility and elevated financing and compliance costs. Heavy dependence on two West African origins also leaves the supply chain vulnerable to regional production disruptions.

The competitive landscape is concentrated among integrated cocoa processors and merchants, including Barry Callebaut, Cargill, ofi, ECOM, Touton, Sucden, Guan Chong and Fuji Oil (Blommer). The report anticipates a volatile but structurally supported outlook, with supply diversification, improved farm productivity and end-to-end traceability expected to determine long-term cocoa market value.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Cocoa Beans Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size, Production and Consumption

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Cocoa Beans Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Cocoa Beans Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Global Cocoa Bean Production

2.5 Global Cocoa Bean Consumption

2.6 Cocoa Bean Prices and Market Dynamics

2.7 Market Drivers

2.8 Market Trends

2.9 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Cocoa Bean Type / Variety

3.3 By Origin

3.4 By Quality / Grade

3.5 By Production Method

3.6 By Certification

3.7 By Application / End Use

3.8 By Distribution / Sales Channel

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Netherlands

4.2.6 Switzerland

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 Indonesia

4.3.5 Malaysia

4.3.6 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Supply Chain and Market Dynamics

5.1 Global Cocoa Production Landscape

5.2 Cocoa Cultivation and Farming

5.3 Harvesting, Fermentation and Drying

5.4 Cocoa Bean Quality and Grading

5.5 Cocoa Trade and Global Supply Chain

5.6 Cocoa Processing

5.7 Sustainability and Traceability

5.8 Climate Change and Cocoa Supply

5.9 Cocoa Bean Technology and Innovation

5.10 Supply-Demand and Competitive Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Barry Callebaut

7.2 Cargill

7.3 ofi (olam food ingredients)

7.4 ECOM

7.5 Touton

7.6 Sucden

7.7 Guan Chong Berhad

7.8 Fuji Oil (incl. Blommer Chocolate Company)

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [24]

Companies Featured



Barry Callebaut

Cargill

ofi (olam food ingredients)

ECOM

Touton

Sucden

Guan Chong Berhad Fuji Oil (incl. Blommer Chocolate Company)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900