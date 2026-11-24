MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and American households are busy shopping for groceries and preparing for family gatherings. With so much food to buy, store, and prepare, staying organized can be a challenge.

Beelicious is helping home cooks simplify holiday preparations with its FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer, which combines vacuum sealing, built-in label printing, and app-based food tracking in one system.-turning holiday grocery hauls and post-dinner leftovers into an organized, easy-to-manage routine.









Thanksgiving Prep Starts Before the Oven Heats Up

For households shopping at Costco or Sam's Club ahead of Thanksgiving, buying meat and other ingredients in bulk can save money. But those savings can disappear when unlabeled packages get buried in the freezer and forgotten. Keeping track of what has already been purchased is especially useful when planning meals for a large family gathering.

With the Beelicious FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer, a large pack of chicken or beef can be divided into meal-sized portions, vacuum-sealed and labeled before going into the freezer. Each package can also be recorded in the companion app, allowing home cooks to check their inventory before another grocery trip, plan meals around available ingredients, and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Seal. Print. Track: A Smarter Way to Manage Food

The Beelicious FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer brings food preservation, labeling, and inventory tracking together in a three-step workflow: Seal. Print. Track. Its dual-pump system delivers up to 98 kPa of peak vacuum performance, with Dry, Moist, Extra-Moist, and Marinate settings for different ingredients. By reducing exposure to air, vacuum sealing helps limit freezer burn when food is properly packaged and stored.



Introducing Beelicious FreshTrack | Seal, Print & Track Food Smarter

Unlike conventional vacuum sealers, FreshTrack features a built-in thermal label printer with a dedicated physical button for one-press date printing, or pairs with the companion app to scan ingredients and print detailed food labels. Home cooks can label individual portions before storing them, without writing dates or food descriptions by hand. During Thanksgiving preparations, those labels make it easier to find the right ingredients without opening multiple bags or guessing what's inside.











The Beelicious app helps users keep track of food after it has been stored. They can scan and record ingredients, review their digital inventory before shopping, and scan items out as they are used. AI-powered food recognition simplifies food logging, while use-by reminders help households identify ingredients that should be used soon.

Before another holiday grocery run, home cooks can check the app to see which ingredients have already been recorded and what still needs to be purchased. Recipe suggestions and nutrition insights based on available ingredients can also help with meal planning, whether preparing Thanksgiving dinner or making use of leftovers in the days that follow.









A Practical Kitchen Companion for the Holidays and Beyond

The Beelicious FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer is just as useful after the holidays. Weekly meal prep, bulk grocery runs, and batch cooking all follow the same routine: portion, seal, label, and log. Continuous sealing lets users work through several portions in one session, and a built-in cutter and 20-foot roll compartment keep bags within reach. A retractable vacuum hose works with compatible accessories, including canisters, wine stoppers and valve bags.







For anyone who cooks for a family or shops at warehouse clubs, labeled packages and an app record mean less guessing about what's in the freezer. Its everyday usefulness also makes FreshTrack a practical choice among tech gifts for home cooks, especially meal preppers, frequent Costco and Sam's Club shoppers, and those who enjoy cooking for family and friends.







For shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen or pick up a practical holiday gift, Beelicious is offering an exclusive $50 Black Friday coupon [promo code on Smart Vacuum Sealer product page, Code: BF2026] on the FreshTrack Smart Vacuum Sealer, bringing the price down from $189.99 to $139.99. Full details are on the official product page.

About Beelicious

Founded in 2021, Beelicious is a smart kitchen appliance brand focused on making food more visible, organized and easier to manage at home. Guided by its“Make Food Visible” philosophy, Beelicious develops smart kitchen solutions that help people see what food they have, keep track of what they store and make better use of what they buy. By bringing smarter technology into everyday food routines, Beelicious aims to make the kitchen more organized and everyday life a little lighter.

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Media Contact:

Jennifer

Brand PR Manager, Beelicious

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