(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surround-view cameras gain traction as OEMs expand 360-degree ADAS, while blind spot detection leads applications and Asia Pacific benefits from safety rules and EV adoption. Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Camera Market by Technology, ICE and EV Application, Vehicle Type, View, EV Type, Level of Autonomy, Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive camera market is projected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2026 to USD 15.82 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.9%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for premium vehicles, growing consumer preference for safer and smarter mobility, and continued advances in autonomous driving technologies. Automotive camera systems are increasingly being integrated into adaptive cruise control, night vision system, lane keep assist, parking assistance, driver monitoring, and other advanced driver assistance systems. AI/ML integration, high-resolution imaging, thermal sensing, and sensor fusion are also improving camera performance and expanding their role across modern vehicle architectures. Surround-view cameras positioned as the fastest-growing view type Surround-view camera systems are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Previously concentrated in premium and luxury vehicles, these systems are expanding into hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and other mid-segment vehicles as manufacturers reduce costs and respond to consumer demand for enhanced safety and parking convenience. Automotive OEMs are incorporating multi-camera configurations into new vehicle platforms to support low-speed maneuvers, automated parking, object detection, and visibility in congested urban environments. Major Tier 1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch, Continental, Valeo, and Magna, are supporting adoption through integrated 360 perception systems. Continued OEM standardization and advances in camera resolution, processing capability, and perception software are expected to strengthen demand. Blind spot detection remains the largest application Blind spot detection is projected to remain the largest automotive camera application throughout the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across ICE and electric passenger vehicles, particularly in mid- to premium-range models. These systems commonly require multiple cameras and sensors, increasing the number of cameras installed per vehicle. Urbanization, traffic congestion, and heightened risks during lane-changing maneuvers are contributing to market growth. OEMs are also combining camera-based blind spot detection with radar, 360 surround-view systems, lane assist, and automated parking. This transition toward sensor fusion is positioning blind spot detection as a core component of broader ADAS architectures. Regulatory support, cross-segment penetration, and higher camera-per-vehicle requirements are expected to sustain its market leadership. Asia Pacific ranks as the second-largest regional market Asia Pacific is the second-largest automotive camera market, supported by high vehicle production, evolving safety regulations, electrification, and rapid ADAS adoption. China leads the regional market due to its extensive automotive manufacturing base and increasing installation of rear-view cameras, lane departure warning, and 360-degree surround view across mass-market and premium vehicles. India is emerging as a high-growth market as safety awareness rises and manufacturers introduce affordable ADAS features. Japan and South Korea are experiencing strong demand for Level 2 and Level 2+ autonomous functions, especially in premium and electric vehicles. Commercial vehicle operators are also adopting cameras for blind spot detection, driver monitoring, and rear visibility. Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. are among the automakers expanding multi-camera integration for ADAS, driver monitoring systems, and parking assistance. Strong policy support, investment in cost-effective camera modules, and EV growth are expected to keep regional demand high, with China and India serving as major growth engines. Research coverage and competitive landscape The report segments the automotive camera market by technology, application, vehicle type, view type, EV type, level of autonomy, and region. Technologies covered include digital, infrared, and thermal cameras. Applications include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, adaptive lighting system, intelligent park assist, driver monitoring system, night vision system, and parking assist. The analysis also covers passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, and Level 0/1, Level 2, and Level 3 autonomy. Regional coverage includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Primary research included interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other industry executives. Respondents comprised OEMs at 25%, Tier I companies at 55%, and Tier II companies at 20%. By designation, participants included C-Level Directors at 30%, Director-Level executives at 60%, and others at 10%. Regional participation was distributed across North America at 30%, Europe at 30%, and Asia Pacific at 40%. Major automotive camera market participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, and Ficosa Internacional SA. The competitive assessment reviews company profiles, product portfolios, growth strategies, partnerships, agreements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments. Key market insights

Growth drivers include the shift toward camera-based perception systems in entry- and mid-level vehicles and regulatory support for ADAS and rear-view cameras.

Market restraints include validation and calibration complexity, along with reduced performance under low light and adverse weather conditions.

Opportunities include camera-only and camera-dominant ADAS architectures, AI-based image processing, thermal sensing, and in-cabin driver monitoring systems.

Challenges include bandwidth constraints, rising data processing requirements, and maintaining reliable performance across diverse driving conditions. The report provides revenue estimates, market dynamics, supplier ecosystem analysis, SME/startup coverage, emerging applications, untapped markets, and investment trends to support strategic planning and go-to-market decisions. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 416 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Snapshot

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Automotive Camera Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments in Automotive Camera Market

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automotive Camera Market

3.2 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Ice Application

3.3 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Vehicle Type

3.4 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Technology

3.5 Electric Vehicle Camera Market (Oe), by EV Type

3.6 Automotive Camera Market, by View Type

3.7 Electric Vehicle Camera Market (Oe), by EV Application

3.8 Automotive Camera Market (Oe), by Level of Autonomy

3.9 Automotive Camera Market, by Region

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Shift Toward Camera-based Perception Systems in Entry and Mid-Level Vehicles

4.2.1.2 Regulation-Led "Camera-Per- Vehicle Inflation"

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Validation and Calibration Complexity for Multi-Camera Systems

4.2.2.2 Susceptibility to Environmental Conditions

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Camera-Only or Camera-Dominant Perception Architectures in Adas

4.2.3.2 Rise of In-Cabin Sensing Applications

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Bandwidth and Data Processing Limitations with Increasing Camera Count

4.2.4.2 Ensuring Performance Reliability in Real-World Environments

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

4.5.1 Cross-Industry Strategic Themes

4.5.1.1 Shift from Camera Module? Perception System

4.5.1.2 Multi-Camera Architecture Expansion

4.5.1.3 OEM Co-Development & Platform Lock-Ins

4.5.1.4 Regional Manufacturing & China /Emerging Market Focus

4.5.1.5 Transition to Software-Defined Vehicles (Sdvs)

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.1.1 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.1.2 Trends in Global Automotive & Transportation Industry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 Component Manufacturers/Technology Providers

5.2.3 Cloud Service Providers

5.2.4 OEMs

5.2.5 End-users

5.3 Supplier List of Automotive Camera Components

5.3.1 List of Image Sensor Suppliers

5.3.2 List of Camera Module Suppliers

5.3.3 List of Tier 1 Adas Suppliers

5.3.4 List of Software Suppliers

5.3.5 List of Semiconductor Suppliers

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend, by Vehicle Type, 2023-2025

5.4.2 Average Selling Price, by Region, 2025

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.5.1 Import Scenario (HS Code 900211)

5.5.2 Export Scenario (HS Code 900211)

5.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.8 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Driver Status Monitor by Denso

5.9.2 Mpilot Autonomous Parking and Highway Driving System by Momenta

5.9.3 R-Car Software Development Kit by Renesas

5.9.4 Evasive Maneuver Assist System by University of Tokyo

5.10 Sensor Fusion System by Nidec Elesys

5.11 Ecosystem Analysis

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Vehicle Platform and E/E Architecture

6.1.2 Centralized Compute Platform

6.1.3 Zonal Architecture

6.1.4 Software-Defined Vehicle

6.1.5 High-Speed Network

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Radar, LiDAR, and Ultrasonic Sensor

6.2.2 Adas Ecu

6.3 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.3.1 Short-Term (2026-2027): Foundation and Early Commercialization

6.3.2 Mid-Term (2028-2030): Scaling and Performance Optimization

6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2033): Full Autonomy and Intelligent Ecosystems

6.4 Impact of AI/Generative AI

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Impact of EU-Fta Trade Deal on Automotive & Transportation Industry

6.7 Impact of Israel-Iran War on Automotive & Transportation Industry

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Industry Standards

7.2 Sustainability Initiatives

7.2.1 Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications

7.2.2 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

7.2.2.1 European Union

7.2.2.2 US

7.2.2.3 China

7.2.2.4 India

7.2.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

7.2.3.1 Type I Ecolabels

7.2.3.2 Product Carbon Footprint

7.2.3.3 Ecodesign and Material Standards

7.2.3.4 Hazardous Substance Restrictions

7.2.3.5 Circular Economy and Recycling Certification

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.1.1 Key Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of End-use Industries

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

9.2.1 Enhances Object Classification, Lane Context, and Performance in Complex Scenarios

9.3 Adaptive Cruise Control + Forward Collision Warning

9.3.1 Integration of Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning in Mid-Range Vehicles to Drive Market

9.4 Adaptive Cruise Control + Forward Collision Warning + Traffic Sign Recognition

9.4.1 Reliant on Front-View Cameras and On-Board Image Processing

9.5 Blind Spot Detection

9.5.1 Standardization of Adas Across Mid and High Segments in Emerging Markets to Drive Growth

9.6 Blind Spot Detection + Lane Keep Assist + Lane Departure Warning

9.6.1 Effective for Highway and Long-Distance Driving

9.7 Adaptive Lighting System

9.7.1 Evolving Toward Camera-Integrated Matrix Led and Pixel Lighting

9.8 Intelligent Parking Assist

9.8.1 Emerging as Premium Convenience Feature

9.9 Driver Monitoring System

9.9.1 Rising Concerns About Driver Fatigue and Distraction to Drive Growth

9.10 Night Vision System

9.10.1 Improved Infrared and Thermal Imaging Technologies to Drive Growth

9.11 Parking Assist

9.11.1 Transition from Compliance-Driven Feature to Multi-Camera, Software-Led System to Drive Growth

9.12 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.2.1 Government Regulations for Making Adas Mandatory in Passenger Cars to Drive Growth

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

10.3.1 Increasing Emphasis on Logistics Efficiency and Safety to Drive Market

10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10.4.1 Growing Need for Improved Driver Visibility to Drive Growth

10.5 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Digital

11.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Adas to Drive Growth

11.3 Infrared

11.3.1 Transition from Optional Safety Feature to Regulatory-Mandated Standard to Drive Growth

11.4 Thermal

11.4.1 Advancements in Thermal Imaging Technology for Object Detection Capability Enhancement to Drive Growth

12 Automotive Camera Market (Oe-Ice), by View Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Front View

12.2.1 Need for Compliance with Ncap Standards to Drive Growth

12.3 Rear View

12.3.1 Shift Toward Higher Dynamic Range to Drive Growth

12.4 Surround View

12.4.1 Demand for Enhanced Parking and Maneuvering Assistance in Congested Urban Areas to Drive Growth

12.5 Key Primary Insights

13 Electric and Hybrid Vehicle (Oe) Camera Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc)

13.2.1 Surging Adoption of Adas in Mid-Segment Vehicles to Drive Growth

13.3 Adaptive Cruise Control + Forward Collision Warning

13.3.1 Enables Automatic Speed, Distance Management, and Timely Alerts in Critical Situations

13.4 Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc) + Forward Collision Warning (Fcw) + Traffic Sign Recognition (Tsr)

13.4.1 Regulatory Bodies Pushing for Enhanced Road Safety Standards to Drive Growth

13.5 Blind Spot Detection

13.5.1 Growing Complexity of Urban Driving Environments and EV-Specific Safety Challenges to Drive Growth

13.6 Blind Spot Detection (Bsd) + Lane Keep Assist (Lka) + Lane Departure Warning (Ldw)

13.6.1 Growing Demand for Bundled Safety Features in Asia-Pacific and Europe to Drive Growth

13.7 Adaptive Lighting System (ALS)

13.7.1 Shift from Premium to Critical Safety Feature to Drive Growth

13.8 Intelligent Parking Assist (Ipa)

13.8.1 Rising Adoption in Premium Electric and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Growth

13.9 Driver Monitoring System (Dms)

13.9.1 Growing Adoption in Developed Economies to Drive Growth

13.10 Night Vision System (Nvs)

13.10.1 Development of Semi and Fully Autonomous Cars Necessitating Advanced Night Vision Capabilities to Drive Market

13.11 Parking Assist

13.11.1 Growing Demand for Safety Features During Vehicle Reversals to Prevent Collisions to Drive Growth

13.12 Key Primary Insights

14 Electric and Hybrid Vehicle (Oe) Camera Market, by EV Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

14.2.1 Deployment of Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection Systems to Drive Growth

14.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

14.3.1 Consumer Preference for Advanced Safety Technologies to Drive Growth

14.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

14.4.1 Integration of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assistance to Drive Growth

14.5 Key Primary Insights

15 Automotive Camera Market (Ice), by Level of Autonomy

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Level 0/Level 1 (L0/L1)

15.2.1 Widely Deployed Across Entry and Mid-Segment Vehicles

15.3 Level 2 (L2)

15.3.1 High Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance in Premium Vehicle Segment to Drive Market

15.4 Level 3 (L3)

15.4.1 OEM Push for Higher Levels of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Market

15.5 Key Primary Insights

16 Automotive Camera Aftermarket Demand

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Automotive Camera Aftermarket for Organized Players

16.3 Automotive Camera Aftermarket for Unorganized Players

16.4 Regional Trends for Automotive Camera Aftermarket Demand

16.5 Aftermarket Pricing Analysis for Different Types of Cameras at Regional Level

17 Automotive Camera (Oe-Ice) Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Asia-Pacific

17.2.1 China

17.2.1.1 Push Toward Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Market

17.2.2 India

17.2.2.1 Rising Safety Awareness and Regulatory Push to Drive Market

17.2.3 Japan

17.2.3.1 Mandated Safety Features and Innovation to Drive Market

17.2.4 South Korea

17.2.4.1 Rising Investment in Autonomous Driving Solutions to Drive Market

17.2.5 Thailand

17.2.5.1 Increasing Vehicle Manufacturing and Exports to Drive Market

17.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17.3 Europe

17.3.1 Germany

17.3.1.1 Advancements in Automotive Camera Technology to Drive Market

17.3.2 France

17.3.2.1 Stringent Government Policies Aimed at Enhancing Road Safety to Drive Market

17.3.3 Spain

17.3.3.1 Initiatives for Advanced Automotive Systems to Drive Market

17.3.4 Russia

17.3.4.1 Government Regulations Mandating Advanced Safety Systems to Drive Market

17.3.5 UK

17.3.5.1 Government's Commitment to Autonomy and Safety to Drive Market

17.3.6 Turkey

17.3.6.1 Surging Adoption of Driver Assistance Functions to Drive Market

17.3.7 Rest of Europe

17.4 North America

17.4.1 US

17.4.1.1 Major Automakers Equipping Premium Vehicles with Automotive Cameras to Drive Market

17.4.2 Canada

17.4.2.1 Growth of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Market

17.4.3 Mexico

17.4.3.1 Emergence as Key Manufacturing Hub for Automakers and Vehicle Parts to Drive Market

17.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

17.5.1 Brazil

17.5.1.1 Government Encouraging Adoption of Camera-Enabled Adas to Drive Market

17.5.2 Iran

17.5.2.1 Consumer Demand for Safety Features in Vehicles to Drive Market

17.5.3 Others

18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

18.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.4 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

18.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

18.6 Brand/Product Comparison

18.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

18.7.1 Stars

18.7.2 Emerging Leaders

18.7.3 Pervasive Players

18.7.4 Participants

18.7.5 Company Footprint

18.7.5.1 Region Footprint

18.7.5.2 View Type Footprint

18.7.5.3 Level of Autonomy Footprint

18.7.5.4 Technology Footprint

18.7.5.5 Vehicle Type Footprint

18.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2025

18.8.1 Progressive Companies

18.8.2 Responsive Companies

18.8.3 Dynamic Companies

18.8.4 Starting Blocks

18.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

18.8.5.1 List of Start-Ups/SMEs

18.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/SMEs

18.9 Competitive Scenario

18.9.1 Product Launches/Developments

18.9.2 Deals

18.9.3 Expansions

18.9.4 Others

19 Company Profiles

19.1 Key Players

19.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

19.1.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.1.2 Products Offered

19.1.1.3 Recent Developments

19.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.1.3.2 Deals

19.1.1.3.3 Others

19.1.1.4 Analyst's View

19.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.2 Magna International Inc.

19.1.2.1 Business Overview

19.1.2.2 Products Offered

19.1.2.3 Recent Developments

19.1.2.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.2.3.2 Deals

19.1.2.3.3 Expansions

19.1.2.3.4 Others

19.1.2.4 Analyst's View

19.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.3 Valeo

19.1.3.1 Business Overview

19.1.3.2 Products Offered

19.1.3.3 Recent Developments

19.1.3.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.3.3.2 Deals

19.1.3.3.3 Expansions

19.1.3.3.4 Others

19.1.3.4 Analyst's View

19.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.4 Zf Friedrichshafen AG

19.1.4.1 Business Overview

19.1.4.2 Products Offered

19.1.4.3 Recent Developments

19.1.4.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.4.3.2 Deals

19.1.4.3.3 Expansions

19.1.4.3.4 Others

19.1.4.4 Analyst's View

19.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.5 Denso Corporation

19.1.5.1 Business Overview

19.1.5.2 Products Offered

19.1.5.3 Recent Developments

19.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.5.3.2 Deals

19.1.5.3.3 Expansions

19.1.5.3.4 Others

19.1.5.4 Analyst's View

19.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths

19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.6 Ficosa Internacional SA

19.1.6.1 Business Overview

19.1.6.2 Products Offered

19.1.6.3 Recent Developments

19.1.6.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.6.3.2 Deals

19.1.6.3.3 Expansions

19.1.6.3.4 Others

19.1.7 Aptiv

19.1.7.1 Business Overview

19.1.7.2 Products Offered

19.1.7.3 Recent Developments

19.1.7.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.7.3.2 Deals

19.1.7.3.3 Expansions

19.1.7.3.4 Others

19.1.8 Aumovio SE

19.1.8.1 Business Overview

19.1.8.2 Products Offered

19.1.8.3 Recent Developments

19.1.8.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.8.3.2 Deals

19.1.8.3.3 Expansions

19.1.9 Forvia

19.1.9.1 Business Overview

19.1.9.2 Products Offered

19.1.9.3 Recent Developments

19.1.9.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.9.3.2 Deals

19.1.9.3.3 Expansions

19.1.9.3.4 Others

19.1.10 Ricoh

19.1.10.1 Business Overview

19.1.10.2 Products Offered

19.1.11 Kyocera Corporation

19.1.11.1 Business Overview

19.1.11.2 Products Offered

19.1.11.3 Recent Developments

19.1.11.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

19.1.11.3.2 Expansions

19.1.11.3.3 Others

19.2 Other Players

19.2.1 Motherson

19.2.2 Ambarella International LP

19.2.3 Omnivision

19.2.4 Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

19.2.5 Gentex Corporation

19.2.6 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

19.2.7 Teledyne Flir LLC

19.2.8 Hyundai Mobis

19.2.9 Mcnex Co. Ltd.

19.2.10 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

19.2.11 Brigade Electronics Group PLC

19.2.12 H.P.B. Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

19.2.13 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

19.2.14 Lg Electronics

19.2.15 Garmin Ltd.

20 Research Methodology

20.1 Research Data

20.1.1 Secondary Data

20.1.1.1 List of Secondary Sources

20.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources

20.1.2 Primary Data

20.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

20.1.2.2 Primary Participants

20.1.2.3 Objectives of Primary Research

20.1.2.4 Sampling Techniques and Data Collection Methods

20.2 Market Size Estimation

20.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

20.2.2 Top-Down Approach

20.3 Data Triangulation

20.4 Research Assumptions and Risk Assessment

20.5 Research Limitations

21 Appendix

21.1 Insights from Industry Experts

21.2 Discussion Guide

21.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

21.4 Customization Options

21.4.1 Global Automotive Camera Market, by Application and Vehicle Type (Ice)

21.4.2 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Camera Market, by Application and Electric Vehicle Type

21.4.3 Company Information:

21.4.3.1 Profiling of Additional Market Players (Up to 5)

List of Tables [535]

List of Figures [67]

Companies Featured



Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Valeo

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Ficosa Internacional SA

Aptiv

Aumovio SE

Forvia

Ricoh

Kyocera Corporation

Motherson

Ambarella International LP

Omnivision

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Teledyne Flir LLC

Hyundai Mobis

Mcnex Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

H.P.B. Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Lg Electronics Garmin Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900