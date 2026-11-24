(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize 7X-GHz and medium-range radar, China expansion, 4D imaging, sensor fusion and OEM partnerships to capture ADAS demand across mass-market and premium vehicles. Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Radar Market by Range, Vehicle Type, Frequency, EV Type, Mounting, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive radar market is projected to grow from USD 7.25 billion in 2026 to USD 27.03 billion by 2033, recording a CAGR of 20.7%. Market expansion is being driven by the rising integration of radar sensors across vehicle safety and driving functions, stricter global safety regulations, and continued advances in radar technology. Automakers are adopting multi-radar architectures that combine front, corner, and rear radar sensors to provide 360-degree coverage and improve object detection. Advances in the 77-79 GHz frequency bands and high-resolution imaging radar are also strengthening performance in complex driving environments. In addition, the transition toward higher levels of vehicle autonomy is increasing demand for sensor fusion involving radar, cameras, and LiDAR. Radar remains important across premium and mass-market vehicles because of its cost efficiency, reliability, and performance in varied weather conditions. 7X-GHz Radar Systems Expected to Lead the Market The 7X-GHz frequency segment, particularly radar systems operating at 77 GHz and 79 GHz, is expected to dominate the automotive radar market during the forecast period. Higher resolution and longer detection ranges support advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision avoidance, and automatic emergency braking. Regulatory requirements are further supporting adoption. The European Union's General Safety Regulation, effective from July 2024, requires new vehicles to incorporate technologies such as intelligent speed assistance, automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist. Leading semiconductor companies, including Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors, provide 77 GHz radar solutions for object detection and driver assistance applications. Technology partnerships are also advancing vehicle integration. In October 2025, Gapwaves' waveguide antenna technology was integrated into the new Mercedes-Benz CLA through HELLA's 77 GHz radar sensor, which was developed and manufactured using Gapwaves' technology. Medium-range Radar to Capture a Significant Market Share Medium-range radar is expected to account for a significant share of the market due to its balance of range, field of view, and cost. With an operating range typically spanning 30-80 meters, the technology supports blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and other core ADAS applications. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly deploying corner radar architectures with 4-6 sensors per vehicle, increasing demand for medium-range radar systems. Operation in the 77 GHz band provides improved resolution and compact form factors, enabling integration into vehicle body panels. The technology also supports Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomy through object tracking in adjacent lanes and urban environments. Its cost-performance advantages make medium-range radar suitable for both mid-segment and premium vehicles. Models including the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volkswagen ID.4, and Toyota Camry use the technology for adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and blind spot monitoring. China to Lead the Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Market China is expected to hold the largest share of the Asia Pacific automotive radar market during the forecast period. Domestic automakers are adding multiple radar sensors, including corner radars, to mid-range models as demand for safety and intelligent driving capabilities increases. Government mandates, China NCAP assessment programs, and intelligent vehicle development policies are encouraging the adoption of automatic emergency braking and Level 2+ systems. China's established semiconductor and radar manufacturing ecosystem is also reducing costs and dependence on imported components. Major EV and technology-focused vehicle manufacturers are accelerating the adoption of advanced radar systems, including 4D imaging radar. In March 2026, Quectel Wireless Solutions showcased mmWave radar solutions for forward collision warning and blind spot detection. In December 2025, Ford China launched the Bronco New Energy with dual Nvidia Orin-X chips and 31 sensors, including LiDAR, millimeter-wave radars, and ultrasonic radars. This hardware supports Navigate on Autopilot, automatic lane change, and automated valet parking. Chinese automakers such as BYD, NIO, and Li Auto are also adopting five-radar configurations to enable advanced ADAS and Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. These investments are expected to reinforce China's position in the regional automotive radar market. Competitive Landscape Major automotive radar companies include AUMOVIO SE, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., and Denso Corporation. These companies are pursuing product development, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and manufacturing expansion to increase their global market presence. Their portfolios include short-, medium-, and long-range radar systems designed for different vehicle segments and regulatory requirements. Strategic priorities include high-resolution imaging radar, sensor fusion, OEM-specific customization, and compliance with ISO 26262 functional safety standards. Research Scope and Methodology The report segments the automotive radar market by range, vehicle type, frequency, EV type, application, mounting location, and region. Range categories include short-range radar, medium-range radar, and long-range radar. Vehicle segments cover passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, while frequency categories include 2X-GHz and 7X-GHz systems. EV coverage includes BEV, PHEV, FCEV, and HEV platforms. Applications examined include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, forward collision warning systems, intelligent parking assistance, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning systems, and traffic jam assist. Mounting categories include in-cabin and exterior systems, with regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other industry executives. Respondents represented the following categories:

By company type: OEMs - 35%, Tier I - 41%, and Tier II - 24%

By designation: CXOs - 35%, D Level - 49%, and Others - 16% By region: North America - 24%, Europe - 32%, Asia Pacific - 37%, and Rest of the World - 7% Key Market Insights The report evaluates market drivers such as growing ADAS demand, advances in 7X-GHz radar technology, Doppler frequency shift-based systems, and integration with electric and connected vehicles. It also examines limitations involving target differentiation, weather-related performance, competition from alternative sensing technologies, raw material price fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions. Growth opportunities include rising autonomous vehicle demand, smart mobility business models, and increased deployment of 4D imaging radar for safety, autonomy, and cost-efficient sensor fusion. The report also provides analysis of emerging technologies, research and development activity, regional opportunities, untapped markets, recent investments, competitive positioning, product portfolios, and go-to-market strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $27.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation & Regional Snapshot

1.3.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Units Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Automotive Radar Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments in Automotive Radar Market

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Automotive Radar Market

3.2 Automotive Radar Market, by Range

3.3 Automotive Radar Market, by Vehicle Type

3.4 Automotive Radar Market, by Frequency

3.5 Automotive Radar Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

3.6 Automotive Radar Market, by Region

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Adas and Ongoing Technological Advancements Supporting Market Growth

4.2.1.2 Increasing Dependence on Doppler Frequency Shift-based Technology

4.2.1.3 Developments in 7X-Ghz Radar Technology

4.2.1.4 Integration with Electric and Connected Vehicles

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Limited Ability to Distinguish Between Multiple Targets

4.2.2.2 Impact of Changing Weather Conditions on Radar Performance and Reliability

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.3.2 Emergence of New Business Models and Smart Mobility Solutions Enabled by Automotive Radar Technology

4.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of 4D Imaging Radar to Support Safety, Autonomy, and Cost-Efficient Sensor Fusion in Next-Generation Vehicles

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Competition from Alternative Technologies

4.2.4.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.1.3 Trends in Global Automotive Radar Market

5.1.4 Trends in Global Radar Market

5.2 Ecosystem Analysis

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.4.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Range

5.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

5.5 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6 Investment & Funding Scenario

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario

5.7.2 Export Scenario

5.8 Key Conferences & Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Continental Implemented 4D Imaging Radar Technology with Sophisticated Mimo Architecture

5.9.2 Nxp Developed Saf85Xx Family of Radar Socs to Overcome Limitations of Existing Radar Systems

5.9.3 Robert Bosch Leveraged Synthetic Aperture Radar (Sar) Technology to Overcome Limitations of Traditional Automotive Radar Systems

5.9.4 Vector & Rohde and Schwarz Hil System Collaborated to Offer Solution for Comprehensive Testing Environment

5.9.5 Valeo Developed Advanced Automotive Radar Sensors to Enhance Adas Perception Capabilities

5.9.6 Zf Friedrichshafen Developed High-Performance Automotive Radar Sensors to Support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

5.9.7 Denso Corporation Developed Automotive Radar Sensors to Enhance Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

5.10 Insights into OEM Strategies for Automotive Radar

5.10.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

5.10.2 Volkswagen Group

5.10.3 Ford Motor Company

5.11 Supplier Analysis

5.11.1 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

5.11.2 Key Emerging Technologies

5.11.2.1 Multi-Radar Systems

5.11.2.1.1 Functions of Multi-Radar Systems

5.11.2.2 AI-Integrated Radar

5.11.2.3 Radar Systems for Autonomous Vehicles

5.11.2.4 4D Imaging Radar

5.11.3 Complementary Technologies

5.11.3.1 Sub-Terahertz Radar

5.11.4 Adjacent Technologies

5.11.4.1 5G Network for Machine-To-Machine Communication

5.12 Technology/Product Roadmap

5.12.1 Short-Term (2026-2027) | Foundation & Early Commercialization

5.12.2 Mid-Term (2028-2030) | Expansion & Standardization

5.12.3 Long-Term (2031-2035+) | Mass Commercialization & Disruption

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.13.1 Introduction

5.13.2 Top Patent Applicants

5.14 Impact of Generative AI on Automotive Radar Market

5.14.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

5.14.1.1 Cross-Modal Sensor Fusion

5.14.1.2 Synthetic Radar Data Generation

5.14.1.3 Interference and Noise Mitigation

5.14.1.4 Anomaly and Edge-Case Synthesis

5.14.1.5 Radar Hardware Design (Emerging)

5.14.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers / OEMs in Automotive Radar Market

5.14.2.1 Multi-Sensor Fusion Architectures

5.14.2.2 Simulation-Driven Development

5.14.2.3 Hybrid AI/Physics Processing

5.14.2.4 Incremental Integration and Safety Validation

5.14.2.5 Collaborative R&D and Ecosystem Engagement

5.14.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Automotive Radar Market

5.14.3.1 Bosch AI Radar Perception (2023)

5.14.3.2 University/Mercedes Collaborative Demo (2020)

5.14.3.3 Keysight - Electronics OEM (2024)

5.14.3.4 Atomathic (2026)

5.14.4 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact of Market Players

5.14.4.1 Radar & Sensor Suppliers

5.14.4.2 Adas/Av OEMs

5.14.4.3 Technology and R&D Partners

5.14.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Process in Automotive Radar Market

5.15 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

5.15.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

5.15.2 European Union Tariff Data by Key Countries

5.15.3 Tariff Data

5.15.4 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.15.5 Industry Standards

5.15.6 Sustainability Initiatives

5.16 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

5.16.1 Decision-Making Process

5.17 Buyer Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria

5.17.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.17.2 Buying Criteria

6 Automotive Radar Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Car

6.2.1 Regulatory Mandates and Adas Integration to Drive Growth

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Safety Features in Light Commercial Vehicles to Drive Growth

6.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)

6.4.1 Advanced Radar Enhances Safety, Automation, and Efficiency in Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.5 Key Primary Insights

7 Automotive Radar Market, by Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

7.2.1 Increasing Safety Regulations to Drive Growth

7.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.3.1 Demand for Levels 2 and 3 Driving Capabilities to Drive Growth

7.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

7.4.1 Focus on Integrating Adas with Autonomous Driving Technologies to Fuel Adoption of Radar Systems in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

7.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Adoption of Adas in Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

7.6 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Radar Market, by Frequency

8.1 Introduction

8.2 2X-Ghz

8.2.1 Cost-Effective in Mid-Range and Entry-Level Vehicles

8.3 7X-Ghz

8.3.1 Need for High Resolution and Accuracy to Drive Demand

8.4 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Radar Market, by Mounting

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Exterior

9.2.1 Demand for Vehicles with High-Resolution Object Detection and Tracking Capabilities to Drive Market

9.3 In-Cabin

9.3.1 Focus on Enhancing Cabin Safety, Comfort, and Convenience to Drive Growth

10 Automotive Radar Market, by Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Short-Range Radar

10.2.1 Need for Quick and Precise Responses to Improve Safety to Drive Growth

10.3 Medium-Range Radar

10.3.1 Focus on Maintaining Balance Between Close-Range Precision of Short-Range Radar and Extended Reach of Long-Range Radar to Drive Growth

10.4 Long-Range Radar

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Levels 2 and 3 Autonomies to Drive Growth

10.5 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Radar Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc)

11.3 Automatic Emergency Braking (Aeb)

11.4 Blind Spot Detection (Bsd)

11.5 Forward Collision Warning (Fcw)

11.6 Intelligent Parking Assistance (Ipa)

11.7 Cross Traffic Alert (Cta)

11.8 Lane Departure Warning (Ldw)

11.9 Traffic Jam Assist (Tja)

12 Automotive Radar Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Adas Features in Passenger Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of Adas Features to Drive Growth

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Affordable Adas Integration and Regulatory Push for Vehicle Safety to Drive Growth

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Introduction of New Vehicle Models Equipped with Adas to Drive Growth

12.2.5 Thailand

12.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Expansion of Local Adas Production and Strategic Partnerships by OEMs to Drive Growth

12.2.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Stringent Government Policies for Vehicle and Passenger Safety to Drive Growth

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Increasing Sales of Luxury Vehicles with Advanced Safety Features to Drive Growth

12.3.3 Spain

12.3.3.1 Focus on Enhanced Road Safety to Drive Growth

12.3.4 UK

12.3.4.1 Focus on Innovation and High-Technology Manufacturing to Drive Growth

12.3.5 Russia

12.3.5.1 Growing Adoption of Adas in Passenger Car Models to Drive Growth

12.3.6 Turkey

12.3.6.1 Government Support for Modernization of Automotive Sector to Drive Growth

12.3.7 Rest of Europe

12.4 North America

12.4.1 US

12.4.1.1 Need for Adoption of High-Quality Radar Across Various Vehicle Segments to Drive Growth

12.4.2 Canada

12.4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Demand for Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Features to Drive Growth

12.4.3 Mexico

12.4.3.1 Strong Vehicle Manufacturing Base to Drive Growth

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Strategic Investments by Automotive Companies to Drive Growth

12.5.2 South Africa

12.5.2.1 Shift in Preference Toward Electric and Connected Vehicles to Drive Growth

12.5.3 Iran

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

13.4 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

13.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

13.5.1 Company Valuation

13.5.2 Financial Metrics

13.6 Brand/Product Comparison

13.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

13.7.1 Stars

13.7.2 Emerging Leaders

13.7.3 Pervasive Players

13.7.4 Participants

13.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

13.7.5.1 Company Footprint

13.7.5.2 Region Footprint

13.7.5.3 Frequency Footprint

13.7.5.4 Range Footprint

13.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 Product Launches

13.9.2 Deals

13.9.3 Expansions

13.9.4 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Aumovio SE

14.1.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.1.3.2 Deals

14.1.1.3.3 Expansions

14.1.1.3.4 Other Developments

14.1.1.4 Analyst's View

14.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

14.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.2 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

14.1.2.1 Business Overview

14.1.2.2 Products Offered

14.1.2.3 Recent Developments

14.1.2.3.1 Deals

14.1.2.3.2 Expansions

14.1.2.3.3 Other Developments

14.1.2.4 Analyst's View

14.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

14.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.1.3.1 Business Overview

14.1.3.2 Products Offered

14.1.3.3 Recent Developments

14.1.3.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.3.3.2 Deals

14.1.3.3.3 Expansions

14.1.3.4 Analyst's View

14.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

14.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.4 Magna International Inc.

14.1.4.1 Business Overview

14.1.4.2 Products Offered

14.1.4.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4.3.1 Deals

14.1.4.3.2 Expansions

14.1.4.3.3 Other Developments

14.1.4.4 Analyst's View

14.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

14.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.5 Denso Corporation

14.1.5.1 Business Overview

14.1.5.2 Products Offered

14.1.5.3 Recent Developments

14.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.5.3.2 Deals

14.1.5.4 Analyst's View

14.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths

14.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

14.1.6 Aptiv

14.1.6.1 Business Overview

14.1.6.2 Products Offered

14.1.6.3 Recent Developments

14.1.6.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.6.3.2 Deals

14.1.6.3.3 Expansions

14.1.7 Nxp Semiconductors

14.1.7.1 Business Overview

14.1.7.2 Products Offered

14.1.7.3 Recent Developments

14.1.7.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.7.3.2 Deals

14.1.8 Ficosa Internacional SA

14.1.8.1 Business Overview

14.1.8.2 Products Offered

14.1.8.3 Recent Developments

14.1.8.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.8.3.2 Expansions

14.1.8.3.3 Other Developments

14.1.9 Infineon Technologies AG

14.1.9.1 Business Overview

14.1.9.2 Products Offered

14.1.9.3 Recent Developments

14.1.9.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.9.3.2 Deals

14.1.10 Valeo

14.1.10.1 Business Overview

14.1.10.2 Products Offered

14.1.10.3 Recent Developments

14.1.10.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.10.3.2 Deals

14.1.10.3.3 Expansions

14.1.10.3.4 Other Developments

14.1.11 Zf Friedrichshafen AG

14.1.11.1 Business Overview

14.1.11.2 Products Offered

14.1.11.3 Recent Developments

14.1.11.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.11.3.2 Deals

14.1.11.3.3 Expansions

14.1.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.1.12.1 Business Overview

14.1.12.2 Products Offered

14.1.12.3 Recent Developments

14.1.12.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.12.3.2 Deals

14.1.13 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.1.13.1 Business Overview

14.1.13.2 Products Offered

14.1.13.3 Recent Developments

14.1.13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

14.1.13.3.2 Deals

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Hl Klemove

14.2.2 Ambarella International LP

14.2.3 Astemo, Ltd.

14.2.4 Kyocera Corporation

14.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

14.2.6 Hyundai Mobis

14.2.7 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

14.2.8 Brigade Electronics Group PLC

14.2.9 Lg Electronics

14.2.10 Vayyar Automotive

14.2.11 Stmicroelectronics

14.2.12 Novelic

14.2.13 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.2.14 Spartan Radar, Inc.

14.2.15 Bitsensing Inc.

14.2.16 Altos Radar

14.2.17 Lunewave Inc.

14.2.18 Neural Propulsion Systems, Inc (Nps)

15 Research Methodology

15.1 Research Data

15.1.1 Secondary Data

15.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources

15.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources

15.1.2 Primary Data

15.1.2.1 Primary Interviews: Demand and Supply Sides

15.1.2.2 Primary Participants

15.1.2.3 Objectives of Primary Research

15.2 Market Size Estimation

15.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

15.2.2 Top-Down Approach

15.3 Data Triangulation

15.4 Factor Analysis

15.5 Research Assumptions

15.6 Research Limitations

15.7 Risk Analysis

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

16.3 Customization Options

16.3.1 Company Profiles

16.3.1.1 Profiling of Additional Market Players (Up to 5)

16.3.2 Automotive Radar Market, by Range, at Country Level

16.3.3 Automotive Radar Market, by Frequency, at Country Level

List of Tables [278]

List of Figures [90]

Companies Featured



Aumovio SE

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Denso Corporation

Aptiv

Nxp Semiconductors

Ficosa Internacional SA

Infineon Technologies AG

Valeo

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hl Klemove

Ambarella International LP

Astemo, Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Hyundai Mobis

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

Lg Electronics

Vayyar Automotive

Stmicroelectronics

Novelic

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Spartan Radar, Inc.

Bitsensing Inc.

Altos Radar

Lunewave Inc. Neural Propulsion Systems, Inc (Nps)

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