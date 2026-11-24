The global anatomic pathology market is projected to increase from USD 8.9 billion in 2026 to USD 14.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2%. Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, which is increasing demand for histopathology, cytopathology, and biomarker-based diagnostic testing.

The adoption of personalized medicine is further expanding the need for accurate tissue characterization and biomarker assessment across multiple cancer types. At the same time, advances in digital pathology, artificial intelligence, laboratory automation, and multiplex tissue analysis are improving diagnostic accuracy, workflow standardization, operational efficiency, and clinical decision-making. These technologies support faster and more reliable diagnoses while helping pathology laboratories manage increasing testing volumes.

Breast Cancer to Hold the Largest Disease Segment

Based on disease type, the anatomic pathology market includes breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other diseases. Breast cancer is expected to account for the largest market share due to its high global incidence and the extensive use of pathology testing for diagnosis, classification, grading, and treatment planning.

Histopathology, immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), and biomarker assessment are routinely used to evaluate breast tissue specimens. Expanding breast cancer screening programs, greater emphasis on early detection, and demand for precise pathological characterization are expected to reinforce the segment's market leadership through 2031.

Hospitals to Remain the Leading End-user Segment

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. Hospitals are expected to retain the largest share because they perform high volumes of cancer diagnoses, surgical procedures, and tissue-based examinations within integrated healthcare systems.

Continued investment in advanced pathology infrastructure, digital pathology platforms, and laboratory automation is strengthening hospital-based diagnostic capabilities. Growing demand for timely and accurate testing is also supporting the broader adoption of anatomic pathology products and services across hospital laboratories worldwide.

Asia Pacific Identified as the Fastest-growing Regional Market

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR between 2026 and 2031, supported by increasing cancer incidence, healthcare infrastructure development, and rising demand for histopathology, cytopathology, and biomarker-based testing.

China is expanding pathology laboratory capacity through healthcare modernization and investment in cancer diagnostics. India's growing network of tertiary-care hospitals, cancer centers, and private diagnostic laboratories is accelerating the adoption of advanced pathology systems and laboratory automation. In Japan, an aging population, high cancer screening rates, and increasing use of digital pathology solutions are contributing to sustained market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the anatomic pathology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), and Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The report assesses company strategies, product and service launches, acquisitions, agreements, investments, and other recent developments. It also examines emerging startups and the evolving competitive environment across the global anatomic pathology market.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes products by type, including consumables, instruments, software, and storage systems. Process-level coverage includes preanalytics/sample preparation, advanced staining/IHC, primary & special staining, and digital pathology. Service market analysis covers histopathology services and cytopathology services, along with in-house and outsourced operating models.

Market dynamics evaluated in the report include the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, growing demand for digital pathology, reimbursement availability, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Key restraints include the high cost of instruments and consumables. Opportunities include expansion across emerging economies and growth in clinical trials for cancer therapeutics, while major challenges include refurbished product availability, stringent regulatory requirements, and shortages of skilled professionals.

Primary Participant Profiles



By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (27%), Directors (18%), and Others (55%) By Region: North America (51%), Europe (21%), Asia Pacific (18%), Latin America (6%), and the Middle East & Africa (4%)

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth potential. It also offers insights into product development, research & development activity, market diversification, untapped geographies, investment trends, and competitive positioning. Stakeholders can use these findings to assess opportunities, refine go-to-market strategies, and make informed decisions within the rapidly evolving anatomic pathology market.

Key Attributes

