(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Emperor Metals Inc. have released assay results from two additional drill holes of their 2026 Duquesne West Property exploration campaign. The Duquesne West property is under option from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex. Highlights include: Hole DQ 26-55: grading 3.0 g/t Au over 18.7 m including 10.4 g/t Au over 4.5 m which displayed visible gold. Hole DQ 26-56: grading 2.2 g/t Au over 16.4 m including 3.0 g/t Au over 9.4 m. To date, assays have been received from 64 of 77 drill holes, representing 77% of completed 2026 drilling and approximately 58% of total expected assays. Permitting is underway for selective overburden stripping and a conceptual grade-control drilling program.





Globex shareholders may access the Emperor Metals Press Release by clicking here. Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at and on Globex's website at . Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at