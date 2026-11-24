MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-Ever NCAA Football Game in Puerto Rico Will Air on CBS Sports Network December 16

Key Takeaways



The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and streamed on the CBS Sports app.

The December 16 matchup will mark the first-ever NCAA football game played in Puerto Rico and is scheduled to feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on December 16, 2026.



NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the title sponsor and owner of the inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl, today announced that the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and streamed on the CBS Sports app. Scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, the historic matchup will mark the first NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) bowl game played in Puerto Rico.

The game is scheduled to feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference, with kickoff at 7:30 PM ET.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“We're thrilled to partner with CBS Sports to air the inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl. The importance of bringing American football to the Latino community is underscored by this past weekend's NFL game in Mexico City-and we are proud to play a small role in that endeavor. Further, we expect to showcase Puerto Rico's unique appeal with cultural events surrounding the game, including musical performances by well-known local artists.”

The TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will bring NCAA college football to Puerto Rico for the first time. Hiram Bithorn Stadium has previously hosted major sporting events, including the World Baseball Classic and Major League Baseball games.

Tickets are available now through Ticketera. Participating teams will be announced following college football's Selection Sunday on December 6, 2026. For information and updates, visit and follow @sanjuanbowl on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About the TransPerfect San Juan Bowl

The TransPerfect San Juan Bowl is a postseason NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) game featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference. Debuting December 16, 2026, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it brings FBS postseason football to the island for the first time. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit .