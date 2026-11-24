Global Immunoassay Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 44.49 Billion As CLIA, POC Testing, And Asia Pacific Unlock Growth
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunoassay Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunoassay market is estimated at USD 31.65 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 44.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay systems, favorable government initiatives, and increasing demand for drug and alcohol screening due to stringent regulatory requirements.
Reagents & kits maintain the largest product share
By product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position. Recurring use across a wide range of diagnostic applications, rising immunoassay testing volumes, and sustained demand for consumables are key contributors to segment growth. Adoption is also increasing as manufacturers introduce high-performance products designed to improve diagnostic accuracy, reliability, and laboratory workflow efficiency.
Chemiluminescence immunoassay adoption accelerates
Based on technology, the market includes ELISA, chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, and other technologies. The CLIA segment is expected to record considerable growth through 2031, driven by expanding use in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic and infectious diseases. High sensitivity and specificity, a broad dynamic range, faster turnaround times, lower background interference, and compatibility with automated, high-throughput testing are supporting its adoption in clinical diagnostic laboratories.
Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing regional market
Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the immunoassay market between 2026 and 2031. The region benefits from a large patient population, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, greater awareness of early diagnosis, and continued healthcare infrastructure development. Rising healthcare investment and wider adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are expected to create additional opportunities for immunoassay manufacturers and diagnostic service providers.
The market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America represented 53% of primary research participants, followed by Europe at 21%, Asia Pacific at 17%, Latin America at 6%, and the Middle East & Africa at 4%. By company type, respondents included Tier 1 companies at 32%, Tier 2 companies at 41%, and Tier 3 companies at 27%. C-level Executives represented 30% of participants, Directors accounted for 26%, and other respondents represented 44%.
Competitive landscape and market segmentation
Leading immunoassay market participants include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, bioMerieux, QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience, Bio-Techne, Tosoh Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare, and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Competitive analysis examines product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, expansions, investments, and other strategic developments, as well as the role of emerging startups in the immunoassay ecosystem.
The report categorizes the immunoassay market by product, specimen type, technology, application, end user, and region. Specimen types include blood, urine, saliva, and other specimens. Applications cover infectious diseases, blood screening, oncology, endocrinology, bone and mineral disorders, autoimmune disorders, cardiology, drug monitoring and testing, allergy diagnostics, newborn screening, and other clinical uses. End users include clinical laboratories, hospitals & clinics, blood banks, and home care settings.
Key immunoassay market opportunities and challenges
- Growth drivers: Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, higher demand for blood donations, expansion of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, supportive regulatory initiatives, increasing adoption of immunoassay-based POC and rapid testing, and rising drug, alcohol, and cannabis screening requirements. Market restraints: Stringent approval requirements for immunoassay instruments and consumables, along with technical limitations affecting some immunoassay kits. Growth opportunities: Expansion in emerging economies, increased focus on companion diagnostics, development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests, integration of microfluidics, and continued improvements in immunoassay diagnostic technologies. Industry challenges: Assay design complexity, inconsistent antibody quality, and a shortage of skilled professionals.
The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth potential. It also offers insights into research & development, upcoming technologies, product innovation, untapped geographies, competitive positioning, and go-to-market strategies. These findings can help stakeholders assess market conditions, identify investment opportunities, and strengthen strategic planning across the global immunoassay industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031
3.3 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY, 2026 VS. 2031
3.4 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE, 2026 VS. 2031
3.5 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031
3.6 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY END USER, 2026 VS. 2031
3.7 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
4.2.1.1.1 Increased use of immunoassays in oncology
4.2.1.1.2 Rising use of immunoassays in diagnostic applications
4.2.1.1.3 High geriatric population
4.2.1.2 Increased demand for blood donations in healthcare systems and surgical procedures
4.2.1.3 Growth in biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries
4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of immunoassay-based POC and rapid testing
4.2.1.5 Supportive government regulatory policies and initiatives
4.2.1.6 Increased consumption of drugs, alcohol, and cannabis
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Stringent requirements for approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables
4.2.2.2 Technical hurdles of immunoassay kits
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies
4.2.3.2 Focus on importance of companion diagnostics
4.2.3.3 Development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests
4.2.3.4 Integration of microfluidics in immunoassays
4.2.3.5 Improving immunoassay diagnostic technologies
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Design challenges and low quality of antibodies
4.2.4.2 Dearth of skilled professionals
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS,BY KEY PLAYER, 2024-2026
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS,BY REGION, 2024-2026
5.6.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS,BY TYPE, 2024-2026
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)
5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON IMMUNOASSAY MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.11.4.1 North America
5.11.4.1.1 US
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.2.1 Germany
5.11.4.2.2 UK and France
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.4.3.1 China
5.11.4.3.2 Japan
5.11.4.3.3 India
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.11.5.1 Hospitals & clinics
5.11.5.2 Clinical laboratories
5.11.5.3 Blood banks
5.11.5.4 Home care settings
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 ELISA
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS
6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 MICROFLUIDICS & MINIATURIZED PLATFORMS
6.4 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.5.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS
6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.7 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON IMMUNOASSAY MARKET
6.7.1 MARKET POTENTIAL FOR IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS
6.7.2 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
6.7.3 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI
6.7.4 FUTURE OF AI
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1.1.1 North America
7.1.1.1.1 US
7.1.1.1.2 Canada
7.1.1.2 Europe
7.1.1.2.1 Russia
7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.1.3.1 Japan
7.1.1.3.2 China
7.1.1.3.3 India
7.1.1.3.4 Indonesia
7.1.1.3.5 South Korea
7.1.1.4 Middle East
7.1.1.4.1 Saudi Arabia
7.1.1.5 Latin America
7.1.1.5.1 Mexico
7.1.1.5.2 Brazil
7.1.1.6 Africa
7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, ANDOTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT & ECO-FRIENDLY INITIATIVESIN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET
7.2.1.1 Eco-friendly Initiatives
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.1 ELISA REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.1.1 Increased use of high-throughput screening in drug discovery programs to drive segment
9.2.2 RAPID TEST REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.2.1 High demand for preliminary screening tests in remote areas to propel segment growth
9.2.3 CLIA REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.3.1 Better diagnosis and higher specificity to augment segment growth
9.2.4 IFA REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.4.1 Better adaptability in clinical diagnostics to support segment growth
9.2.5 WESTERN BLOT REAGENTS & KITS
9.2.5.1 Western blot reagents & kits to be considered gold standard for infectious disease test result validation
9.2.6 OTHER REAGENTS & KITS
9.3 ANALYZERS
9.3.1 IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS MARKET, BY TYPE
9.3.1.1 Open-ended systems
9.3.1.1.1 Better flexibility and wider availability to drive segment growth
9.3.1.2 Closed-ended systems
9.3.1.2.1 Higher precision and better automation to fuel segment growth
9.3.2 IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS MARKET, BY PURCHASE MODE
9.3.2.1 Rental purchase
9.3.2.1.1 Increased convenience and reduced liability to boost segment growth
9.3.2.2 Outright purchase
9.3.2.2.1 Inflated cost of immunoassay testing technologies to limit market growth
10 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 ELISA
10.2.1 BETTER SENSITIVITY AND QUICKER RESULTS TO DRIVE MARKET
10.3 CLIA
10.3.1 GOOD SPECIFICITY, WIDE LINEAR RANGE, AND HIGH SENSITIVITY TO AID MARKET GROWTH
10.4 IFA
10.4.1 GROWING USE OF IFA TO DIAGNOSE ANTIBODIES AND ANALYZE SMALL BIOLOGICAL AND NON-BIOLOGICAL MOLECULES TO BOOST GROWTH
10.5 RAPID TESTS
10.5.1 FASTER RESULTS AND EASE OF USE TO DRIVE ADOPTION IN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSIS AND EMERGENCY CARE SETTINGS
10.6 WESTERN BLOTTING
10.6.1 ABILITY TO DETECT AND CONFIRM ANTIBODIES OF RETROVIRUSESTO SPUR MARKET GROWTH
10.7 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES
11 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY SPECIMEN
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 BLOOD
11.2.1 HIGH RELIABILITY AND INCREASED NEED DURING SURGICALPROCEDURES TO AID MARKET GROWTH
11.3 SALIVA
11.3.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN IMMUNOASSAY-BASED SALIVA TESTSTO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH
11.4 URINE
11.4.1 INCREASING USE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND RISING PREVALENCE OF KIDNEY DISEASES TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH
11.5 OTHER SPECIMENS
12 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 INFECTIOUS DISEASES
12.2.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC INFECTIOUS DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET
12.3 ENDOCRINOLOGY
12.3.1 RISING INCIDENCE OF DIABETES TO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH
12.4 CARDIOLOGY
12.4.1 HIGH BURDEN OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
12.5 AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS
12.5.1 HIGH INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES TO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH
12.6 ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS
12.6.1 GROWING PREVALENCE OF ALLERGIES TO AID MARKET GROWTH
12.7 ONCOLOGY
12.7.1 RISING BURDEN OF CANCER AND GROWING EMPHASIS ON EARLY DETECTION TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH
12.8 BONE & MINERAL DISORDERS
12.8.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OSTEOPOROSIS, VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY, AND ARTHRITIS TO AID MARKET GROWTH
12.9 DRUG MONITORING & TESTING
12.9.1 RISING DRUG ABUSE AND INCREASING ILLICIT DRUG CONSUMPTION TO ACCELERATE MARKET GROWTH
12.10 BLOOD SCREENING
12.10.1 RISING EMPHASIS ON BLOOD DONATIONS TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH
12.11 NEWBORN SCREENING
12.11.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND FAVORABLE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH
12.12 OTHER APPLICATIONS
13 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 HOSPITALS & CLINICS
13.2.1 GROWING PATIENT POPULATION AND RISING TESTING VOLUMESTO DRIVE MARKET
13.3 CLINICAL LABORATORIES
13.3.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF ACCREDITED LABORATORIES TO DRIVE MARKET
13.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS
13.4.1 RISING UTILIZATION OF POC DIAGNOSTICS AND AT-HOME ANTIGEN DIAGNOSIS TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH
13.5 BLOOD BANKS
13.5.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AND RISING DEMAND FOR BLOOD DURING SURGERIES TO SPUR MARKET GROWTH
14 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 NORTH AMERICA
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 US to dominate North American immunoassay market during forecast period
14.2.2 CANADA
14.2.2.1 Increasing government support and rising incidence of chronic diseases to augment market growth
14.3 EUROPE
14.3.1 GERMANY
14.3.1.1 High healthcare spending and favorable government initiatives to propel market growth
14.3.2 ITALY
14.3.2.1 Rising geriatric population and increasing cancer prevalence to spur market growth
14.3.3 FRANCE
14.3.3.1 Increased use of POC testing and favorable reimbursement policies to boost market growth
14.3.4 UK
14.3.4.1 Government support for disease diagnostics and favorable investment scenario to drive market
14.3.5 SPAIN
14.3.5.1 Increasing adoption of technologically advanced immunoassay systems to augment market growth
14.3.6 RUSSIA
14.3.6.1 Increasing access to quality healthcare and developing pharmaceutical industry to favor market growth
14.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 CHINA
14.4.1.1 Increasing government investments and rising geriatric population to accelerate market growth
14.4.2 JAPAN
14.4.2.1 Increasing investments in healthcare technologies and research activities to fuel market growth
14.4.3 INDIA
14.4.3.1 Growing medical tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure to propel market growth
14.4.4 AUSTRALIA
14.4.4.1 Increasing incidence of cancer and rising focus on blood donations to favor market growth
14.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
14.4.5.1 Rising healthcare spending and increasing research investments to fuel market growth
14.4.6 INDONESIA
14.4.6.1 High geriatric population and favorable government healthcare policies to accelerate market growth
14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 BRAZIL
14.5.1.1 Growing geriatric population and government investments to accelerate market growth
14.5.2 MEXICO
14.5.2.1 Increasing geriatric population and rising popularity of medical tourism to propel market growth
14.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABORATORY PERSONNEL AND UNFAVORABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES TO LIMIT MARKET GROWTH
15 IMMUNOASSAYS MARKET: VOLUME ANALYSIS
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 US: NUMBER OF IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS TESTS CONDUCTED,2024-2031 (BILLION UNITS)
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES DEPLOYED BY PLAYERSIN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET
16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
16.4.1 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
16.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.5.1 STARS
16.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
16.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
16.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
16.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.5.5.1 Company footprint
16.5.5.2 Region footprint
16.5.5.3 Product footprint
16.5.5.4 Specimen footprint
16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
16.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
16.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
16.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
16.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.6.5.1 List of key startups/SMEs
16.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
16.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
16.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
16.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION
16.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
16.9.2 DEALS
16.9.3 EXPANSIONS
17 COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 KEY PLAYERS
17.1.1 ABBOTT
17.1.1.1 Business overview
17.1.1.2 Products offered
17.1.1.3 Recent developments
17.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.1.3.2 Deals
17.1.1.3.3 Expansions
17.1.1.4 Analyst's view
17.1.1.4.1 Right to win
17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
17.1.2.1 Business overview
17.1.2.2 Products offered
17.1.2.3 Recent developments
17.1.2.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.2.3.2 Deals
17.1.2.3.3 Expansions
17.1.2.4 Analyst's view
17.1.2.4.1 Right to win
17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.3 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
17.1.3.1 Business overview
17.1.3.2 Products offered
17.1.3.3 Recent developments
17.1.3.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.3.3.2 Deals
17.1.3.3.3 Expansions
17.1.3.4 Analyst's view
17.1.3.4.1 Right to win
17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.4 DANAHER CORPORATION
17.1.4.1 Business overview
17.1.4.2 Products offered
17.1.4.3 Recent developments
17.1.4.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.4.3.2 Deals
17.1.4.3.3 Expansions
17.1.4.4 Analyst's view
17.1.4.4.1 Right to win
17.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
17.1.5.1 Business overview
17.1.5.2 Products offered
17.1.5.3 Recent developments
17.1.5.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.5.3.2 Deals
17.1.5.4 Analyst's view
17.1.5.4.1 Right to win
17.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.6 REVVITY INC.
17.1.6.1 Business overview
17.1.6.2 Products offered
17.1.6.3 Recent developments
17.1.6.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.6.3.2 Other developments
17.1.7 WATERS CORPORATION
17.1.7.1 Business overview
17.1.7.2 Products offered
17.1.7.3 Recent developments
17.1.7.3.1 Deals
17.1.8 DIASORIN S.P.A.
17.1.8.1 Business overview
17.1.8.2 Products offered
17.1.8.3 Recent developments
17.1.8.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.8.3.2 Deals
17.1.9 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
17.1.9.1 Business overview
17.1.9.2 Products offered
17.1.9.3 Recent developments
17.1.9.3.1 Product launches
17.1.9.3.2 Deals
17.1.10 QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION
17.1.10.1 Business overview
17.1.10.2 Products offered
17.1.10.3 Recent developments
17.1.10.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.10.3.2 Expansions
17.1.11 BIOMERIEUX
17.1.11.1 Business overview
17.1.11.2 Products offered
17.1.11.3 Recent developments
17.1.11.3.1 Product launches & approvals
17.1.11.3.2 Deals
17.1.12 QIAGEN
17.1.12.1 Business overview
17.1.12.2 Products offered
17.1.12.3 Recent developments
17.1.12.3.1 Deals
17.1.13 SYSMEX CORPORATION
17.1.13.1 Business overview
17.1.13.2 Products offered
17.1.13.3 Recent developments
17.1.13.3.1 Product launches
17.1.13.3.2 Deals
17.1.13.3.3 Expansions
17.1.14 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
17.1.14.1 Business overview
17.1.14.2 Products offered
17.1.14.3 Recent developments
17.1.14.3.1 Product approvals
17.1.14.3.2 Deals
17.1.15 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
17.1.15.1 Business overview
17.1.15.2 Products offered
17.1.15.3 Recent developments
17.1.15.3.1 Product launches
17.2 OTHER PLAYERS
17.2.1 MERCK KGAA
17.2.2 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE
17.2.3 BIO-TECHNE
17.2.4 CELLABS
17.2.5 ABNOVA CORPORATION
17.2.6 J. MITRA & CO. PVT. LTD.
17.2.7 TOSOH CORPORATION (TOSOH BIOSCIENCES)
17.2.8 CELL SCIENCES
17.2.9 ENZO BIOCHEM INC.
17.2.10 CREATIVE DIAGNOSTICS
17.2.11 BOSTER BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY
17.2.12 ELABSCIENCE BIONOVATION INC.
17.2.13 WAK-CHEMIE MEDICAL GMBH
17.2.14 SERA CARE
17.2.15 EPITOPE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
17.2.16 KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY
17.2.17 GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB
17.2.18 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE
17.2.19 INBIOS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
17.2.20 MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
18.1 RESEARCH DATA
18.1.1 SECONDARY RESEARCH
18.1.1.1 Key secondary sources
18.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources
18.1.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
18.1.2.1 Key primary sources
18.1.2.2 Key objectives of primary research
18.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources
18.1.2.4 Key industry insights
18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
18.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
18.2.2 COMPANY PRESENTATIONS & PRIMARY INTERVIEWS
18.2.3 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
18.3 DATA TRIANGULATION
18.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
18.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS
18.5.1 MARKET ASSUMPTIONS
18.5.2 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS
18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
18.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
18.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
18.7 RISK ANALYSIS
19 APPENDIX
19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
19.4 RELATED REPORTS
19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [541]
LIST OF FIGURES [67]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment