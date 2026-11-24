MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on recurring reagents & kits demand, high-throughput CLIA adoption, and untapped Asia Pacific markets to sharpen go-to-market strategies.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunoassay Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market is estimated at USD 31.65 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 44.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay systems, favorable government initiatives, and increasing demand for drug and alcohol screening due to stringent regulatory requirements.

Reagents & kits maintain the largest product share

By product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position. Recurring use across a wide range of diagnostic applications, rising immunoassay testing volumes, and sustained demand for consumables are key contributors to segment growth. Adoption is also increasing as manufacturers introduce high-performance products designed to improve diagnostic accuracy, reliability, and laboratory workflow efficiency.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay adoption accelerates

Based on technology, the market includes ELISA, chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, and other technologies. The CLIA segment is expected to record considerable growth through 2031, driven by expanding use in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic and infectious diseases. High sensitivity and specificity, a broad dynamic range, faster turnaround times, lower background interference, and compatibility with automated, high-throughput testing are supporting its adoption in clinical diagnostic laboratories.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing regional market

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the immunoassay market between 2026 and 2031. The region benefits from a large patient population, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, greater awareness of early diagnosis, and continued healthcare infrastructure development. Rising healthcare investment and wider adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are expected to create additional opportunities for immunoassay manufacturers and diagnostic service providers.

The market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America represented 53% of primary research participants, followed by Europe at 21%, Asia Pacific at 17%, Latin America at 6%, and the Middle East & Africa at 4%. By company type, respondents included Tier 1 companies at 32%, Tier 2 companies at 41%, and Tier 3 companies at 27%. C-level Executives represented 30% of participants, Directors accounted for 26%, and other respondents represented 44%.

Competitive landscape and market segmentation

Leading immunoassay market participants include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, bioMerieux, QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience, Bio-Techne, Tosoh Corporation, Trivitron Healthcare, and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Competitive analysis examines product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, expansions, investments, and other strategic developments, as well as the role of emerging startups in the immunoassay ecosystem.

The report categorizes the immunoassay market by product, specimen type, technology, application, end user, and region. Specimen types include blood, urine, saliva, and other specimens. Applications cover infectious diseases, blood screening, oncology, endocrinology, bone and mineral disorders, autoimmune disorders, cardiology, drug monitoring and testing, allergy diagnostics, newborn screening, and other clinical uses. End users include clinical laboratories, hospitals & clinics, blood banks, and home care settings.

Key immunoassay market opportunities and challenges



Growth drivers: Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, higher demand for blood donations, expansion of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, supportive regulatory initiatives, increasing adoption of immunoassay-based POC and rapid testing, and rising drug, alcohol, and cannabis screening requirements.

Market restraints: Stringent approval requirements for immunoassay instruments and consumables, along with technical limitations affecting some immunoassay kits.

Growth opportunities: Expansion in emerging economies, increased focus on companion diagnostics, development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests, integration of microfluidics, and continued improvements in immunoassay diagnostic technologies. Industry challenges: Assay design complexity, inconsistent antibody quality, and a shortage of skilled professionals.

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth potential. It also offers insights into research & development, upcoming technologies, product innovation, untapped geographies, competitive positioning, and go-to-market strategies. These findings can help stakeholders assess market conditions, identify investment opportunities, and strengthen strategic planning across the global immunoassay industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031

3.3 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY, 2026 VS. 2031

3.4 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE, 2026 VS. 2031

3.5 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031

3.6 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY END USER, 2026 VS. 2031

3.7 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

4.2.1.1.1 Increased use of immunoassays in oncology

4.2.1.1.2 Rising use of immunoassays in diagnostic applications

4.2.1.1.3 High geriatric population

4.2.1.2 Increased demand for blood donations in healthcare systems and surgical procedures

4.2.1.3 Growth in biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries

4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of immunoassay-based POC and rapid testing

4.2.1.5 Supportive government regulatory policies and initiatives

4.2.1.6 Increased consumption of drugs, alcohol, and cannabis

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Stringent requirements for approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables

4.2.2.2 Technical hurdles of immunoassay kits

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies

4.2.3.2 Focus on importance of companion diagnostics

4.2.3.3 Development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests

4.2.3.4 Integration of microfluidics in immunoassays

4.2.3.5 Improving immunoassay diagnostic technologies

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Design challenges and low quality of antibodies

4.2.4.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

4.5.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS,BY KEY PLAYER, 2024-2026

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS,BY REGION, 2024-2026

5.6.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS,BY TYPE, 2024-2026

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)

5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 382200)

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.10 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON IMMUNOASSAY MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.11.4.1 North America

5.11.4.1.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.2.1 Germany

5.11.4.2.2 UK and France

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.4.3.1 China

5.11.4.3.2 Japan

5.11.4.3.3 India

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.11.5.1 Hospitals & clinics

5.11.5.2 Clinical laboratories

5.11.5.3 Blood banks

5.11.5.4 Home care settings

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 ELISA

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 LATERAL FLOW ASSAYS

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 MICROFLUIDICS & MINIATURIZED PLATFORMS

6.4 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.5.1 LIST OF MAJOR PATENTS

6.6 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.7 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON IMMUNOASSAY MARKET

6.7.1 MARKET POTENTIAL FOR IMMUNOASSAY PRODUCTS

6.7.2 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

6.7.3 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI

6.7.4 FUTURE OF AI

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.2 Europe

7.1.1.2.1 Russia

7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.1.3.1 Japan

7.1.1.3.2 China

7.1.1.3.3 India

7.1.1.3.4 Indonesia

7.1.1.3.5 South Korea

7.1.1.4 Middle East

7.1.1.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.1.1.5 Latin America

7.1.1.5.1 Mexico

7.1.1.5.2 Brazil

7.1.1.6 Africa

7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, ANDOTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT & ECO-FRIENDLY INITIATIVESIN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET

7.2.1.1 Eco-friendly Initiatives

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

9 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.1 ELISA REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.1.1 Increased use of high-throughput screening in drug discovery programs to drive segment

9.2.2 RAPID TEST REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.2.1 High demand for preliminary screening tests in remote areas to propel segment growth

9.2.3 CLIA REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.3.1 Better diagnosis and higher specificity to augment segment growth

9.2.4 IFA REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.4.1 Better adaptability in clinical diagnostics to support segment growth

9.2.5 WESTERN BLOT REAGENTS & KITS

9.2.5.1 Western blot reagents & kits to be considered gold standard for infectious disease test result validation

9.2.6 OTHER REAGENTS & KITS

9.3 ANALYZERS

9.3.1 IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS MARKET, BY TYPE

9.3.1.1 Open-ended systems

9.3.1.1.1 Better flexibility and wider availability to drive segment growth

9.3.1.2 Closed-ended systems

9.3.1.2.1 Higher precision and better automation to fuel segment growth

9.3.2 IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZERS MARKET, BY PURCHASE MODE

9.3.2.1 Rental purchase

9.3.2.1.1 Increased convenience and reduced liability to boost segment growth

9.3.2.2 Outright purchase

9.3.2.2.1 Inflated cost of immunoassay testing technologies to limit market growth

10 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 ELISA

10.2.1 BETTER SENSITIVITY AND QUICKER RESULTS TO DRIVE MARKET

10.3 CLIA

10.3.1 GOOD SPECIFICITY, WIDE LINEAR RANGE, AND HIGH SENSITIVITY TO AID MARKET GROWTH

10.4 IFA

10.4.1 GROWING USE OF IFA TO DIAGNOSE ANTIBODIES AND ANALYZE SMALL BIOLOGICAL AND NON-BIOLOGICAL MOLECULES TO BOOST GROWTH

10.5 RAPID TESTS

10.5.1 FASTER RESULTS AND EASE OF USE TO DRIVE ADOPTION IN POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSIS AND EMERGENCY CARE SETTINGS

10.6 WESTERN BLOTTING

10.6.1 ABILITY TO DETECT AND CONFIRM ANTIBODIES OF RETROVIRUSESTO SPUR MARKET GROWTH

10.7 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

11 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY SPECIMEN

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 BLOOD

11.2.1 HIGH RELIABILITY AND INCREASED NEED DURING SURGICALPROCEDURES TO AID MARKET GROWTH

11.3 SALIVA

11.3.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN IMMUNOASSAY-BASED SALIVA TESTSTO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH

11.4 URINE

11.4.1 INCREASING USE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND RISING PREVALENCE OF KIDNEY DISEASES TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH

11.5 OTHER SPECIMENS

12 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 INFECTIOUS DISEASES

12.2.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC INFECTIOUS DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET

12.3 ENDOCRINOLOGY

12.3.1 RISING INCIDENCE OF DIABETES TO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH

12.4 CARDIOLOGY

12.4.1 HIGH BURDEN OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

12.5 AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS

12.5.1 HIGH INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES TO AUGMENT MARKET GROWTH

12.6 ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS

12.6.1 GROWING PREVALENCE OF ALLERGIES TO AID MARKET GROWTH

12.7 ONCOLOGY

12.7.1 RISING BURDEN OF CANCER AND GROWING EMPHASIS ON EARLY DETECTION TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH

12.8 BONE & MINERAL DISORDERS

12.8.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OSTEOPOROSIS, VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY, AND ARTHRITIS TO AID MARKET GROWTH

12.9 DRUG MONITORING & TESTING

12.9.1 RISING DRUG ABUSE AND INCREASING ILLICIT DRUG CONSUMPTION TO ACCELERATE MARKET GROWTH

12.10 BLOOD SCREENING

12.10.1 RISING EMPHASIS ON BLOOD DONATIONS TO FAVOR MARKET GROWTH

12.11 NEWBORN SCREENING

12.11.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND FAVORABLE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH

12.12 OTHER APPLICATIONS

13 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 HOSPITALS & CLINICS

13.2.1 GROWING PATIENT POPULATION AND RISING TESTING VOLUMESTO DRIVE MARKET

13.3 CLINICAL LABORATORIES

13.3.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF ACCREDITED LABORATORIES TO DRIVE MARKET

13.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS

13.4.1 RISING UTILIZATION OF POC DIAGNOSTICS AND AT-HOME ANTIGEN DIAGNOSIS TO PROPEL MARKET GROWTH

13.5 BLOOD BANKS

13.5.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AND RISING DEMAND FOR BLOOD DURING SURGERIES TO SPUR MARKET GROWTH

14 IMMUNOASSAY MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 NORTH AMERICA

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 US to dominate North American immunoassay market during forecast period

14.2.2 CANADA

14.2.2.1 Increasing government support and rising incidence of chronic diseases to augment market growth

14.3 EUROPE

14.3.1 GERMANY

14.3.1.1 High healthcare spending and favorable government initiatives to propel market growth

14.3.2 ITALY

14.3.2.1 Rising geriatric population and increasing cancer prevalence to spur market growth

14.3.3 FRANCE

14.3.3.1 Increased use of POC testing and favorable reimbursement policies to boost market growth

14.3.4 UK

14.3.4.1 Government support for disease diagnostics and favorable investment scenario to drive market

14.3.5 SPAIN

14.3.5.1 Increasing adoption of technologically advanced immunoassay systems to augment market growth

14.3.6 RUSSIA

14.3.6.1 Increasing access to quality healthcare and developing pharmaceutical industry to favor market growth

14.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 CHINA

14.4.1.1 Increasing government investments and rising geriatric population to accelerate market growth

14.4.2 JAPAN

14.4.2.1 Increasing investments in healthcare technologies and research activities to fuel market growth

14.4.3 INDIA

14.4.3.1 Growing medical tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure to propel market growth

14.4.4 AUSTRALIA

14.4.4.1 Increasing incidence of cancer and rising focus on blood donations to favor market growth

14.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

14.4.5.1 Rising healthcare spending and increasing research investments to fuel market growth

14.4.6 INDONESIA

14.4.6.1 High geriatric population and favorable government healthcare policies to accelerate market growth

14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 BRAZIL

14.5.1.1 Growing geriatric population and government investments to accelerate market growth

14.5.2 MEXICO

14.5.2.1 Increasing geriatric population and rising popularity of medical tourism to propel market growth

14.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABORATORY PERSONNEL AND UNFAVORABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES TO LIMIT MARKET GROWTH

15 IMMUNOASSAYS MARKET: VOLUME ANALYSIS

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 US: NUMBER OF IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS TESTS CONDUCTED,2024-2031 (BILLION UNITS)

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES DEPLOYED BY PLAYERSIN IMMUNOASSAY MARKET

16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

16.4.1 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

16.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.5.1 STARS

16.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

16.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

16.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

16.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.5.5.1 Company footprint

16.5.5.2 Region footprint

16.5.5.3 Product footprint

16.5.5.4 Specimen footprint

16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

16.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

16.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

16.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

16.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.6.5.1 List of key startups/SMEs

16.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

16.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

16.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

16.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION

16.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

16.9.2 DEALS

16.9.3 EXPANSIONS

17 COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 KEY PLAYERS

17.1.1 ABBOTT

17.1.1.1 Business overview

17.1.1.2 Products offered

17.1.1.3 Recent developments

17.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.1.3.2 Deals

17.1.1.3.3 Expansions

17.1.1.4 Analyst's view

17.1.1.4.1 Right to win

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

17.1.2.1 Business overview

17.1.2.2 Products offered

17.1.2.3 Recent developments

17.1.2.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.2.3.2 Deals

17.1.2.3.3 Expansions

17.1.2.4 Analyst's view

17.1.2.4.1 Right to win

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.3 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

17.1.3.1 Business overview

17.1.3.2 Products offered

17.1.3.3 Recent developments

17.1.3.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.3.3.2 Deals

17.1.3.3.3 Expansions

17.1.3.4 Analyst's view

17.1.3.4.1 Right to win

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.4 DANAHER CORPORATION

17.1.4.1 Business overview

17.1.4.2 Products offered

17.1.4.3 Recent developments

17.1.4.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.4.3.2 Deals

17.1.4.3.3 Expansions

17.1.4.4 Analyst's view

17.1.4.4.1 Right to win

17.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

17.1.5.1 Business overview

17.1.5.2 Products offered

17.1.5.3 Recent developments

17.1.5.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.5.3.2 Deals

17.1.5.4 Analyst's view

17.1.5.4.1 Right to win

17.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.6 REVVITY INC.

17.1.6.1 Business overview

17.1.6.2 Products offered

17.1.6.3 Recent developments

17.1.6.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.6.3.2 Other developments

17.1.7 WATERS CORPORATION

17.1.7.1 Business overview

17.1.7.2 Products offered

17.1.7.3 Recent developments

17.1.7.3.1 Deals

17.1.8 DIASORIN S.P.A.

17.1.8.1 Business overview

17.1.8.2 Products offered

17.1.8.3 Recent developments

17.1.8.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.8.3.2 Deals

17.1.9 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

17.1.9.1 Business overview

17.1.9.2 Products offered

17.1.9.3 Recent developments

17.1.9.3.1 Product launches

17.1.9.3.2 Deals

17.1.10 QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION

17.1.10.1 Business overview

17.1.10.2 Products offered

17.1.10.3 Recent developments

17.1.10.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.10.3.2 Expansions

17.1.11 BIOMERIEUX

17.1.11.1 Business overview

17.1.11.2 Products offered

17.1.11.3 Recent developments

17.1.11.3.1 Product launches & approvals

17.1.11.3.2 Deals

17.1.12 QIAGEN

17.1.12.1 Business overview

17.1.12.2 Products offered

17.1.12.3 Recent developments

17.1.12.3.1 Deals

17.1.13 SYSMEX CORPORATION

17.1.13.1 Business overview

17.1.13.2 Products offered

17.1.13.3 Recent developments

17.1.13.3.1 Product launches

17.1.13.3.2 Deals

17.1.13.3.3 Expansions

17.1.14 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

17.1.14.1 Business overview

17.1.14.2 Products offered

17.1.14.3 Recent developments

17.1.14.3.1 Product approvals

17.1.14.3.2 Deals

17.1.15 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

17.1.15.1 Business overview

17.1.15.2 Products offered

17.1.15.3 Recent developments

17.1.15.3.1 Product launches

17.2 OTHER PLAYERS

17.2.1 MERCK KGAA

17.2.2 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE

17.2.3 BIO-TECHNE

17.2.4 CELLABS

17.2.5 ABNOVA CORPORATION

17.2.6 J. MITRA & CO. PVT. LTD.

17.2.7 TOSOH CORPORATION (TOSOH BIOSCIENCES)

17.2.8 CELL SCIENCES

17.2.9 ENZO BIOCHEM INC.

17.2.10 CREATIVE DIAGNOSTICS

17.2.11 BOSTER BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY

17.2.12 ELABSCIENCE BIONOVATION INC.

17.2.13 WAK-CHEMIE MEDICAL GMBH

17.2.14 SERA CARE

17.2.15 EPITOPE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

17.2.16 KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY

17.2.17 GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB

17.2.18 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE

17.2.19 INBIOS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

17.2.20 MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

18.1 RESEARCH DATA

18.1.1 SECONDARY RESEARCH

18.1.1.1 Key secondary sources

18.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources

18.1.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

18.1.2.1 Key primary sources

18.1.2.2 Key objectives of primary research

18.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources

18.1.2.4 Key industry insights

18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

18.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

18.2.2 COMPANY PRESENTATIONS & PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

18.2.3 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

18.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

18.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

18.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

18.5.1 MARKET ASSUMPTIONS

18.5.2 GROWTH RATE ASSUMPTIONS

18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

18.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

18.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

18.7 RISK ANALYSIS

19 APPENDIX

19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

19.4 RELATED REPORTS

19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [541]

LIST OF FIGURES [67]

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