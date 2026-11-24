(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or“the Bank”) has announced that more than $33.7 million will be awarded in the 2026 round of its Affordable Housing Program, a critical source of grant funding that supports affordable housing development across the Bank's district of Indiana and Michigan. Of that amount, $18.5 million will be awarded to projects located in Michigan. As a core piece of FHLBank Indianapolis' housing mission, the Affordable Housing Program (“AHP”) provides grants that bridge the gaps left between other funding sources, providing the meaningful support necessary to get affordable development projects off the ground. AHP grants of up to $1 million per project fund the rehabilitation, construction and acquisition of units of affordable housing. In 2026, FHLBank Indianapolis will award more than $33.7 million to 46 development projects designated as“affordable,” i.e., housing that costs no more than 30% of the gross income for a household making up to 80% of the local area median income (AMI). Of these, 32 projects will support 1,654 affordable rental units and 14 homeownership projects will support 120 units that will be sold as affordable homes to income-qualified households. Research shows progress amid a persistent statewide housing shortage

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (“MSHDA”) reports a statewide shortage of 97,000 housing units needed to shore up its supply of affordable housing and reduce the affordability crunch facing many low- and middle-income households. According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition's (“NLIHC”) 2026 report The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes, for every 100 very-low income Michigan households (at or below 50% AMI), there are only 63 units of housing deemed affordable and available. Extremely low-income households (at or below 30% AMI) face an even greater deficit, with 37 homes affordable and available for every 100 Michigan households. Nationally, the NLIHC reports an overall shortage of 7.2 million homes that are affordable and available to extremely low-income renter households. Michigan officials point to recent successes, such as the Michigan Housing Opportunity Tax Credit, legislative changes designed to ease red-tape burden and streamline housing production, and targeted programs like the Rate Relief program offered in partnership with FHLBank Indianapolis as key to resolving the problem. “Our AHP provides a critical source of affordable housing development funding across the district we serve, and the 2026 round represents our greatest investment in Michigan housing by unit count to date, funding more than 1,000 affordable units across the state,” said Brendan McGrath, President and CEO of FHLBank Indianapolis.“We are proud to support the critical work our member financial institution and community partners do to increase housing stock and fortify Michigan communities. 2026 by the numbers:

More than $33.785 million in total awards

More than $18.5 million awarded in Michigan

25 Michigan affordable housing developments

46 total development projects, 44 projects in district

Developing 1,071 units of affordable housing in Michigan AHP will fund development for a total of 1,774 affordable housing units Michigan Affordable Housing Program Awards

Project Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Award Amount 123 E Kalamazoo Avenue Renovation Kalamazoo First National Bank of Michigan Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries $1,000,000 130 E. Grand Boulevard Detroit Independent Bank Communities First $1,000,000 19 Green St. Battle Creek Old National Bank Haven of Rest Ministries of Battle Creek $1,000,000 Alice Birney Townhomes Detroit Merchants Bank of Indiana Wallick Asset Management LLC $650,000 Belleview Village Detroit Independent Bank Church of the Messiah Holding Corp. $586,250 Building Community Phase IV Grand Rapids Mercantile Bank Well House $300,000 Court Street Station Kalkaska TBA Credit Union Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region $600,000 DP Montcalm Carson City Independent Bank Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids $600,000 Froebel Place Muskegon Mercantile Bank Samaritas $1,000,000 Front Housing Initiative Grand Rapids Mercantile Bank Mel Trotter Ministries $1,000,000 Gardenview Townhomes Detroit Independent Bank MHT Housing Inc. $1,000,000 Habitat Huron Valley Home Improvement Program Ypsilanti Old National Bank Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley $180,000 Hickory Way Apartments III Ann Arbor Bank of Ann Arbor Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corporation $950,000 KalRecovery Kalamazoo Mercantile Bank Edison Community Partners LLC $575,000 Lighthouse Ridge Apartments South Haven Merchants Bank of Indiana Wallick Asset Management LLC $650,000 Mackinaw City Homeownership Mackinaw City First Community Bank Habitat for Humanity of NW Michigan $400,000 Newmarket Commons I Bay City Independent Bank MHT Housing Inc. $1,000,000 Newmarket Commons II Bay City Independent Bank MHT Housing Inc. $1,000,000 Orchard Pines Phase I Hillman orsa credit union Habitat for Humanity Northeast Michigan $500,000 Shalom Village Holland Macatawa Bank, National Association Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity $1,000,000 Simmons Avenue Housing Battle Creek Advia Credit Union Battle Creek Area for Humanity $500,000 Sumpter Square Charlotte Merchants Bank of Indiana Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development $1,000,000 Sunset Grove at South Haven South Haven Mercantile Bank Samaritas $800,000 Temple Senior Mason First National Bank of America TWG Development LLC $660,000 West Shore Apartments Whitehall Mercantile Bank Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids $600,000

In addition to 19 Indiana projects, the 2026 round will fund 25 Michigan developments and two out-of-district projects. View the complete list of 2026 Affordable Housing Program awards here.

To learn more about how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing development in Indiana, visit the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com for information on the Affordable Housing Program and other FHLBank Indianapolis Community Investment programs.

Media contact information:

For more information, contact Jeff Mills, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal, Corporate and Community Affairs Officer at FHLBank Indianapolis, at ....

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Note: Content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC, unless and only to the extent that a Bank filing with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at