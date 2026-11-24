The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Awards $18.5 Million In Affordable Housing Program Funds To Michigan Affordable Housing Developments
|Project Name
|Location
|Member Financial Institution
|Project Sponsor
|Award Amount
|123 E Kalamazoo Avenue Renovation
|Kalamazoo
|First National Bank of Michigan
|Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
|$1,000,000
|130 E. Grand Boulevard
|Detroit
|Independent Bank
|Communities First
|$1,000,000
|19 Green St.
|Battle Creek
|Old National Bank
|Haven of Rest Ministries of Battle Creek
|$1,000,000
|Alice Birney Townhomes
|Detroit
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|Wallick Asset Management LLC
|$650,000
|Belleview Village
|Detroit
|Independent Bank
|Church of the Messiah Holding Corp.
|$586,250
|Building Community Phase IV
|Grand Rapids
|Mercantile Bank
|Well House
|$300,000
|Court Street Station
|Kalkaska
|TBA Credit Union
|Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region
|$600,000
|DP Montcalm
|Carson City
|Independent Bank
|Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids
|$600,000
|Froebel Place
|Muskegon
|Mercantile Bank
|Samaritas
|$1,000,000
|Front Housing Initiative
|Grand Rapids
|Mercantile Bank
|Mel Trotter Ministries
|$1,000,000
|Gardenview Townhomes
|Detroit
|Independent Bank
|MHT Housing Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Habitat Huron Valley Home Improvement Program
|Ypsilanti
|Old National Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley
|$180,000
|Hickory Way Apartments III
|Ann Arbor
|Bank of Ann Arbor
|Avalon Nonprofit Housing Corporation
|$950,000
|KalRecovery
|Kalamazoo
|Mercantile Bank
|Edison Community Partners LLC
|$575,000
|Lighthouse Ridge Apartments
|South Haven
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|Wallick Asset Management LLC
|$650,000
|Mackinaw City Homeownership
|Mackinaw City
|First Community Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of NW Michigan
|$400,000
|Newmarket Commons I
|Bay City
|Independent Bank
|MHT Housing Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Newmarket Commons II
|Bay City
|Independent Bank
|MHT Housing Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Orchard Pines Phase I
|Hillman
|orsa credit union
|Habitat for Humanity Northeast Michigan
|$500,000
|Shalom Village
|Holland
|Macatawa Bank, National Association
|Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity
|$1,000,000
|Simmons Avenue Housing
|Battle Creek
|Advia Credit Union
|Battle Creek Area for Humanity
|$500,000
|Sumpter Square
|Charlotte
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development
|$1,000,000
|Sunset Grove at South Haven
|South Haven
|Mercantile Bank
|Samaritas
|$800,000
|Temple Senior
|Mason
|First National Bank of America
|TWG Development LLC
|$660,000
|West Shore Apartments
|Whitehall
|Mercantile Bank
|Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids
|$600,000
In addition to 19 Indiana projects, the 2026 round will fund 25 Michigan developments and two out-of-district projects. View the complete list of 2026 Affordable Housing Program awards here.
To learn more about how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing development in Indiana, visit the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com for information on the Affordable Housing Program and other FHLBank Indianapolis Community Investment programs.
Media contact information:
For more information, contact Jeff Mills, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal, Corporate and Community Affairs Officer at FHLBank Indianapolis, at ....
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.
For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Note: Content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC, unless and only to the extent that a Bank filing with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment