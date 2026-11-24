MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost data center ROI through water reuse, design-stage treatment and automated monitoring that reduce supply costs, drought risk and retrofit disruption.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling Market to Reach USD 2.31 Billion by 2032

The North American data center water treatment and recycling market is valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 10.21% over 2027-2032. Market growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI and hyperscale data centers, increasing water scarcity, stricter permitting requirements, and rising investment in water recycling and reuse infrastructure.

AI and Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Increases Water Treatment Demand

AI workloads are significantly increasing cooling and water requirements across North American data centers. US facilities consume approximately 449 million gallons of water each day, while continued AI expansion could add between 697 million and 1.45 billion gallons of daily demand by 2030. A 100 MW data center can consume as much water each day as 6,500 households, making reliable water infrastructure a critical factor in data center planning and operations.

Higher thermal density also raises cooling water temperatures and increases the need for chemical treatment, membrane replacement, automated monitoring, and ongoing operating support. As a result, data center developers are increasingly incorporating industrial-scale water treatment systems during the design phase instead of adding them after construction. Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling is also changing water chemistry and fluid purity requirements, supporting demand for more advanced treatment technologies.

Water Scarcity Accelerates Recycling and Reuse

Water stress in Arizona, Texas, northern Virginia, and Queretaro is making water recycling a practical requirement for data center expansion. Amazon Web Services has expanded recycled water use to more than 120 data centers and invested over USD 1 billion in water infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to save 530 million gallons of fresh water annually.

The company's Mississippi campus is developing containerized treatment infrastructure that will convert municipal effluent into cooling-grade water by 2027. In Mexico, restrictions on industrial water concessions are increasing the importance of on-site reuse, particularly in water-stressed states. Data center water treatment investments may also create opportunities to support nearby municipal and community water systems.

Regional drought, changing water tariffs, and allocation limits continue to influence data center site selection. Alberta's moratorium on new water licenses from the Bow River Basin may require developers to secure existing rights or depend on constrained municipal supplies. In Queretaro, extraction limits are reinforcing the need for reuse systems. While these conditions strengthen the business case for recycled water, capital costs and retrofit complexity may slow adoption among smaller operators.

Filtration and Advanced Treatment Technologies Support Market Growth

Filtration and ultrafiltration accounted for 23.62% of the North America data center water treatment and recycling market in 2026. Their position reflects lower unit costs, straightforward integration with existing infrastructure, and suitability for a broad range of feedwater conditions. Reverse osmosis remains important in reclaimed-water treatment trains, while ion exchange and water softening help control scale in cooling tower makeup systems. Electrodeionization is gaining relevance in liquid-cooled server environments that require higher fluid purity.

Other water treatment technologies are projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.48% through 2032. This category includes vacuum membrane distillation, electrochemical treatment, and AI-enabled monitoring platforms. Ultra-tight ultrafiltration used before reverse osmosis can support the recovery of municipal and industrial wastewater for cooling. Specialized membranes, advanced controls, and adaptable treatment trains will become increasingly important as source-water quality varies across locations.

Alternative Water Sources Gain Importance

Municipal water represented 33.86% of the market in 2026 and remains a dependable source where reclaimed-water networks are unavailable. However, groundwater and surface water may require more extensive pre-treatment due to changing mineral content, intake standards, and discharge regulations. Reclaimed municipal wastewater and industrial recycled water are becoming increasingly important in areas with suitable distribution infrastructure.

Alternative water sources, including brackish groundwater, HVAC condensate, and stormwater, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% through 2032. Loudoun Water supplied 736 million gallons of recycled water to northern Virginia data center operators in 2024 at less than half the cost of drinking water. Illinois also permits treated municipal wastewater for data center cooling. These developments highlight the growing role of cooling-grade recycled water in reducing freshwater consumption, controlling operating costs, and supporting sustainable data center development across North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI and Hyperscale Data Center Expansion

4.2.2 Water-Scarcity-Driven Adoption of Recycling and Reuse

4.2.3 Direct-to-Chip and High-Density Liquid Cooling Deployment

4.2.4 WUE Disclosure and Permit-Linked Efficiency Requirements

4.2.5 Cooling-Tower Blowdown and HVAC Condensate Recovery

4.2.6 Modular Reclaimed-Water Treatment for Greenfield Campuses

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regional Drought, Water Tariffs, and Allocation Constraints

4.3.2 Retrofit Disruption and Integration Complexity

4.3.3 Unclear Permitting Pathways for Recycled Cooling Water

4.3.4 Intermittent Slug Loads on Publicly Owned Treatment Works

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Treatment Technology

5.1.1 Filtration and Ultrafiltration

5.1.2 Reverse Osmosis

5.1.3 Ion Exchange and Water Softening

5.1.4 Electrodeionization

5.1.5 Chemical Treatment and Disinfection

5.1.6 Membrane Bioreactors

5.1.7 Other Water Treatment Technologies

5.2 By Water Source

5.2.1 Municipal Water

5.2.2 Groundwater

5.2.3 Surface Water

5.2.4 Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater

5.2.5 Industrial Recycled Water

5.2.6 Other Alternative Water Sources

5.3 By Treatment Application

5.3.1 Cooling Tower Makeup Water Treatment

5.3.2 Chilled Water and Closed-Loop Water Treatment

5.3.3 Boiler and Heat Rejection System Water Treatment

5.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

5.3.5 Water Recycling and Reuse

5.3.6 Zero Liquid Discharge and Concentrate Management

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Water Treatment Equipment

5.4.2 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.4.3 Water Quality Monitoring and Control Systems

5.4.4 Treatment Plant Design and Engineering

5.4.5 Operation and Maintenance Services

5.5 By Data Center Size

5.5.1 Small

5.5.2 Medium

5.5.3 Large

5.5.4 Hyperscale

5.6 By Data Center Type

5.6.1 Colocation

5.6.2 Cloud Service Providers

5.6.3 Enterprise and Edge

5.7 By North America

5.7.1 United States

5.7.2 Canada

5.7.3 Mexico

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Veolia Environnement S.A.

6.4.2 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.3 Xylem Inc.

6.4.4 SUEZ SA

6.4.5 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.6 Solenis LLC

6.4.7 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.8 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.9 Gradiant Corporation

6.4.10 Ovivo Inc.

6.4.11 Pentair plc

6.4.12 BWT Holding GmbH

6.4.13 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.14 Alfa Laval AB

6.4.15 KMX Technologies Inc.

6.4.16 Hydroleap Pte. Ltd.

6.4.17 Industrie De Nora S.p.A.

6.4.18 Tekleen, Inc.

6.4.19 Vertiv Holdings Co.

6.4.20 Trane Technologies plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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