New private airport spaces give travelers a place to work, stream, recharge or simply step away from the gate

- Michael“Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q® VenturesCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gate Escape today announced the opening of its first airport location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), introducing a new premium private-space concept designed to give travelers greater comfort, privacy and control over how they spend their time in the terminal.Located past security in Terminal A, directly across from Gate A18, Gate Escape gives travelers their own private space away from the concourse to work, stream, play or simply reset before a flight.The opening comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. DFW Airport expects approximately 3.1 million travelers to travel to, from and through the airport between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1, a projected 4.9% increase from last year. Nationwide, AAA projects 5.96 million Americans will travel by air during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with Dallas/Fort Worth ranking among its top 10 domestic Thanksgiving destinations for 2026.The surge in holiday traffic underscores the need for more flexible options inside the terminal, particularly for travelers looking for a place to work, recharge or step away from crowded gate areas before boarding.Each private space includes a high-performance computer, dual monitors, laptop connectivity, noise-canceling headphones and ergonomic seating. Travelers can access games and streaming options, connect their own laptop and use the monitors as a dedicated workstation, or simply use the space to recharge before boarding.Gate Escape does not require a membership or airline status. Travelers can reserve ahead or walk in when space is available, making the concept accessible for everything from a short break before boarding to a longer layover or unexpected flight delay.The opening comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, giving Thanksgiving travelers a new alternative to waiting at a crowded gate, searching for an available outlet or trying to work from a terminal seat.Food and beverages are also available, allowing travelers to make the space their own whether they are working, watching something, gaming or simply taking a break from the terminal environment.“Opening at DFW is a significant milestone for Gate Escape and an exciting step in bringing this concept directly to travelers,” said Michael“Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital QVentures.“The team has taken a familiar airport challenge and created a practical, premium solution that gives travelers more choice in how they use their time. We're proud to support Gate Escape as it launches its first location and begins building toward broader expansion.”The DFW opening represents the first step in Gate Escape's broader airport expansion strategy as the company works to bring its private airport experience to additional major airports nationwide.About Gate EscapeGate Escape is reimagining airport downtime by giving travelers access to private spaces designed for work, entertainment and relaxation. Equipped with premium technology, comfortable seating and flexible booking options, Gate Escape provides travelers with an alternative to the traditional gate experience and greater control over how they spend their time before a flight.Gate Escape's first location is located at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Terminal A, directly across from Gate A18.Learn more at GateEscape.About Capital QVenturesFounded in 2017, Capital QVentures Inc. is a Florida-based alternative investment manager specializing in venture capital, private equity and private credit. Through its investment platforms, Capital Q provides flexible capital and strategic support to emerging and growth-stage companies, pairing investment capital with hands-on operational support through Capital QVelocity. Capital Q is headquartered in Maitland, Florida.For more information, visit .

Jessica Belvedere

Capital Q Ventures Inc.

+1 407-307-2277

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Gate Escape Opens First Airport Location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel Rush News Provided By Capital Q Ventures Inc. November 24, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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